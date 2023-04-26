The Round Top success story that is Junk Gypsy continues to evolve as sisters and founders Aime and Jolie Sikes grow the brand and delight fans and visitors with special events, collaborations and a new home decor line.

The Sikes sisters show no signs of slowing down. In fact, they are gearing up to host their second annual WANDXR Adventure Retreat for women in partnership with women’s powersport club Ride Wild in Round Top this weekend. Everything kicks off Thursday, April 27 and runs through Sunday, April 30.

This adventure extravaganza is packed with long rides on Fayette County’s scenic back roads, opportunities to test demo vehicles provided by Polaris Off Road Vehicles and Indian Motorcycles, as well as tomahawk and blade throwing, a bonfire, pool party, nightly music acts and more. WANDXR takes women power to a new level.

The event will be capped off with the Dreams & Gasoline Bash with music from Shaker Hymns, catering from Truth BBQ and a special appearance by expert welder and stunt rider Rae Ripple and her art truck Rose. Ripple will also sign copies of her children’s book When I Grow Up during the bash.

Earlier this spring, Junk Gypsy partnered with Houston-based jewelry designer Kendra Scott for the launch of Scott’s new Texas inspired jewelry line called Yellow Rose by Kendra Scott. The Boot Scootin’ Boogie event was held on the lawn at Junk Gypsy headquarters in Round Top and featured Scott’s Tiny Home trailer filled with pieces for sale from the Yellow Rose line along with a hat customization bar.

1 12 Yellow Rose by Kendra Scott launch at Junk Gypsy (photo by José Rodríguez) 2 12 Yellow Rose by Kendra Scott launch at Junk Gypsy (photo by José Rodríguez) 3 12 Yellow Rose by Kendra Scott launch at Junk Gypsy (photo by José Rodríguez) 4 12 Yellow Rose by Kendra Scott launch at Junk Gypsy (photo by José Rodríguez) 5 12 Yellow Rose by Kendra Scott launch at Junk Gypsy (photo by José Rodríguez) 6 12 Tiny Home mobile store at the Yellow Rose by Kendra Scott launch at Junk Gypsy (photo by José Rodríguez) 7 12 Yellow Rose by Kendra Scott launch at Junk Gypsy (photo by José Rodríguez) 8 12 Jolie Sikes, Kendra Scott and Aime Sikes pose on the porch at Junk Gypsy ((photo by José Rodríguez) 9 12 Yellow Rose by Kendra Scott launch at Junk Gypsy (photo by José Rodríguez) 10 12 Yellow Rose by Kendra Scott launch at Junk Gypsy (photo by José Rodríguez) 11 12 Yellow Rose by Kendra Scott launch at Junk Gypsy (photo by José Rodríguez) 12 12 Yellow Rose by Kendra Scott launch at Junk Gypsy (photo by José Rodríguez)

Guests who attended the free event were also treated to country and Western dance and roping lessons along with barbecue, cocktails and live entertainment from 1990s country music cover band Bri Bagwell & The Rocky Mountain Bandits.

The Yellow Rose by Kendra Scott event followed closely on the heels of Junk Gypsy’s wildly popular Junk-o-Rama Prom, also held on the lawn at the sisters’ retail store amid two weeks of live music performances from various artists and food from the Local Roots food truck.

1 12 2022 Junk Gypsy x Ride Wild event (photos by Avory Allmand) 2 12 2022 Junk Gypsy x Ride Wild event (photos by Avory Allmand) 3 12 2022 Junk Gypsy x Ride Wild event (photos by Avory Allmand) 4 12 2022 Junk Gypsy x Ride Wild event (photos by Avory Allmand) 5 12 2022 Junk Gypsy x Ride Wild event (photos by Avory Allmand) 6 12 2022 Junk Gypsy x Ride Wild event (photos by Avory Allmand) 7 12 2022 Junk Gypsy x Ride Wild event (photos by Avory Allmand) 8 12 2022 Junk Gypsy x Ride Wild event (photos by Avory Allmand) 9 12 2022 Junk Gypsy x Ride Wild event (photos by Avory Allmand) 10 12 2022 Junk Gypsy x Ride Wild event (photos by Avory Allmand) 11 12 2022 Junk Gypsy x Ride Wild event (photos by Avory Allmand) 12 12 2022 Junk Gypsy x Ride Wild event (photos by Avory Allmand)

If you can’t make it to Round Top for any of the Junk Gypsy fun, you can always buy a little piece of the magic to bring home. The sisters recently launched a new line of home decor with QVC dubbed Sister Road, now available for purchase. The line features a handful of pieces designed by sisters Aime and Jolie that includes throw blankets, wall art, rugs, candles, mirrors, pillows and more in their signature rustic Western style. Check out the offerings here.

Junk Gypsy’s retail store is open year-round every weekend in Round Top. The sisters’ hotel Wander Inn is also open year-round and conveniently located on the prairie property behind the Junk Gypsy store. In true Southern style, Wander Inn guests can expect a basket of freshly baked buttermilk biscuits to be delivered to their door each morning of their stay.