The Round Top Family Library expects to exceed its annual net income goals thanks to enthusiastic community participation in the Books, Boots & Bites Gala. The informal fundraiser is held each September to ensure coverage of the library’s operating expenses, which include a multitude of community enrichment services.

From pre-school story time to yoga and gardening, the Round Top Family Library serves as a social hub. Area children, adults and seniors come together weekly at the library for a variety of learning-centered activities.

A crowd of about 250 proud library supporters gathered at the historic Round Top Rifle Hall for an evening of music by Austin-based singer/songwriter Season Ammons and bites by Sandtown Catering. Guests returned for seconds (and maybe thirds) to tables populated with hand-held cups filled with choices of salad, fruit, bacon-wrapped jalapenos, wings and fries, and brisket with macaroni and cheese. Banana pudding and chocolate mousse-filled cups served as dessert.

Fundraising activities included a silent bucket auction where a variety of items such as fine leather boots and Round Top retailer gift card bundles were displayed alongside galvanized buckets. Patrons dropped their personalized raffle tickets into buckets of their choosing, and a drawing was held to select the lucky winners at the end of the evening.

An Italian cream cake prepared by Clayton Mayer was the first live auction item up for bids. Fred and Susan Massey snapped up the delightful dessert for $575, getting the bidding off to a rousing start.

The highest winning bid of the live auction went toward a five-night stay at the beautiful Mountain Shadows Ranch in Ft. Davis, generously donated by Susan and Richard Ashcroft. A private concert for 30 by Joey McGee at the GTR Party Barn in Carmine with catering by the Blue Willow Café drew the second highest bid of the evening. A private dining experience for 12 donated by Blue Willow Café rounded out the top three bids.

The last item up for bids in the live auction was a framed lithograph print of an endearing calf. Originally painted by Round Top-Carmine High School senior Abby Wunderlich, the piece won a merit award from the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Art Show. Nicknamed “Boots” by the event planning committee, the painting was adopted as the mascot for the gala event.

A bidding war over Boots peaked at $2,500 before S3 OneGoal, auctioneer Lance Swigert offered a second print, allowing the two top bidders a print to Boots take home.

“We are so blessed to have a community that comes out to support the library each year. We are grateful and humbled by this result and pledge to continue to serve the community by providing this welcoming and innovative community education center,” says Round Top Family Library board president and event co-chair Julie Wantland.

Over 20 dedicated library volunteers are behind the success of the Books, Boots & Bites event including co-chairs Suzanne Ellis, Judy Hancock, Teresa McKinsey, and Julie Wantland. To learn more about the library and its services visit, here.