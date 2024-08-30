Over 200 enthusiastic supporters bedecked in boots, hats and turquoise aplenty poured into Windy Knoll’s historic barn for the sold out Round Top Film Festival Gala last weekend. The much-anticipated fundraiser raked in over $100,000 in support of the inaugural film fest, which is set to bring the big screen to the tiny town of Round Top November 7 – 10.

Guests were greeted with live music by country crooner Calder Allen, and trendy spicy paloma and ranch water cocktails by Round Top’s legendary Ellis Motel bar. An assortment of savory bites by local Italian eatery Lulu’s primed taste buds for the delectable kale salad and short rib dinner that followed.

1 11 Host venue: The historic barn at Windy Knoll was the backdrop for the Round Top Film Festival Gala. (Photo by Jordan Geibel) 2 11 The Ellis Motel bar staff kept guests hydrated throughout the evening. (Photo by Jordan Geibel) 3 11 Cocktails by Ellis Motel bar. (Photo by Jordan Geibel) 4 11 Guests arrive at Windy Knoll. (Photo by Jordan Geibel) 5 11 Stunning florals and movie themed tables at the Round Top Film Festival. (Photo by Jordan Geibel) 6 11 Musical guest Calder Allen. (Photo by Jordan Geibel) 7 11 Appetizers by Lulu’s. (Photo by Jordan Geibel) 8 11 Appetizers by Lulu’s. (Photo by Jordan Geibel) 9 11 Texas pride on display at the Round Top Film Festival Gala. (Photo by Jordan Geibel) 10 11 Sell out crowd at the Round Top Film Festival Gala. (Photo by Jordan Geibel) 11 11 Shonnery Petit kicked off the evening with Shanna Schanen and Skylar Schanen. (Photo by Jordan Geibel.)

RTFF board member and socialite Shonnery Petit kicked off the evening’s festivities, welcoming guests and introducing RTFF co-founders Shanna and Skylar Schanen. The Schanens – seemingly overwhelmed with gratitude – reminded the crowd of the primary mission of the Round Top Film Festival: to provide an avenue for independent filmmakers to showcase their work and share it with the world.

The Schanens also outlined RTFF’s vision for giving back to the community. As a nonprofit, RTFF plans to provide theater training to greater Round Top area youth and scholarships to hopeful film students.

In what may have been the biggest revelation of the evening, Shanna Schanen revealed that the RTFF is on track to become an Academy Award-recognized festival, giving Texas filmmakers a pathway to the Oscars stage.

CEO of Truth Entertainment and producer of the Oscar-winning film Dallas Buyers Club Joe Newcomb joined the Schanens on stage to express his excitement for the festival and educate the crowd on the state of the Texas film industry. Newcomb explained that a significant increase in tax incentives for film production in Texas combined with an influx of filmmakers, acting talent, directors, writers, etc. moving into the state has created the perfect climate for the film industry to take off.

1 9 First Family of Texas Film: Rob Schanen, Skylar Schanen and Shanna Schanen. (Photo by Kolton King) 2 9 Joe Newcomb and Penny Newcomb. (Photo by Kolton King) 3 9 Rob Giardinelli and Lance Avery Morgan. (Photo by Kolton King) 4 9 Sabrina Gilman, Liz Levy, Jenny Mason, Bridget Ramey and Amy Beard. (Photo by Kolton King) 5 9 Bud Norris and Hayley Sullivan. (Photo by Kolton King) 6 9 Lizzie Holmes, Sondra Shanklin and Kristen Reilly. (Photo by Kolton King) 7 9 Lizzie Holmes, Sondra Shanklin and Kristen Reilly. (Photo by Kolton King) 8 9 Troup Rolland, Madison Rolland, Kim Rolland, Carol Sawyer and Richard Rolland. (Photo by Kolton King) 9 9 Matt Hurley and Marla Hurley. (Photo by Kolton King)

“The significance of this film festival is that it allows independent artists to show their craft, find a market for it, and monetize it,” Newcomb explained. “The beauty of a Round Top film festival is that it allows you to do so much more. Education, giving back, philanthropy. Helping people is so important. I think any kind of business that ties in with giving back and helping our society is one of the first steps to being successful. And there’s no doubt in my mind that RTFF will eventually be one of the top film festivals in the country.”

Newcomb’s rousing speech inspired generous bidding by Round Top royalty and members of the Austin and Houston social sets during the auction that followed. Under the spell of emcee George Lindsey of Houston’s 100.3 The Bull country music station, bidders paid premiums for luxury offerings such as a stay at Cibolo Creek Ranch and golf at DarMor Golf Club. A pair of Taylor Swift tickets alone went for $16,000.

An acoustic set by country music artist Jack Ingram and an offering of artfully prepared espresso martini nightcaps by Ellis Motel bar helped wind down the evening. The caffeinated concoctions paired perfectly with dessert: an assortment of miniature pies (aka cutie pies) provided by Royers Pie Haven.

To learn more about the inaugural Round Top Film Festival coming to Round Top this November, visit here.

1 5 Silent auction items included an RTFF branded guitar. (Photo by Jordan Geibel) 2 5 Bidding action at the Round Top Film Festival Gala. (Photo by Jordan Geibel) 3 5 Espresso martinis by Ellis Motel. (Photo by Jordan Geibel) 4 5 Jack Ingram provided the final performance of the evening. (Photo by Jordan Geibel) 5 5 Parting gifts: Round Top Film Festival swag bags. (Photo by Jordan Geibel)

Round Top Seen: Rob, Shanna and Skylar Schanen, Leanne Ford, Grace Mitchell, Benjamin Levy Aguilar, Amie Sikes, Lisa Fletcher, Bill Broyles, Joe Newcomb, Giovanni Porta, Stephen Stafford, Nancy Worthington-Broyles, Shonnery Pettit, Camille Chambers, Susan Ashcroft, Cathy Mace Frietsch. John Cone and Greg Fourticq.