Ooh-la-la! French antiques importer Jardin de France has brought the Left Bank to Round Top with the addition of new wine bar. La Petite Dame at Compound Lane was built by hand by a French artisan in the style of the Café La Terrace in Paris’s Jardin du Luxembourg.

The bar soft-opened during the fall show serving wine, cheese and charcuterie – all 100% French. It’s the perfect stop after shopping fine French imports at the stunning Jardin de France showroom next door.

Be transported to France in the middle of Round Top this winter. La Petite Dame will be open during the winter show, January 23 – 26. For more information on and to follow along, visit here.