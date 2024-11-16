Design-obsessed Round Toppers booked it to some of the best venues, stores and shops this fall to snatch up tomes written by their design heroes and meet the authors.

HGTV star and Round Top regular Leanne Ford posted up at French antiques outpost Jardin de France to sign copies of her first book, The Slow Down (Abrams). The book chronicles her move back to her hometown in Pennsylvania and the renovation of their current family home as guided by pearls of wisdom from late design icon Elsie de Wolfe. A long line wound around the store, populated by fans buying the design star’s book and merch including t-shirts and tote bags emblazoned with the phrase “Round Top is for Lovers”.

1 1 Leanne Ford signs copies of her new book at Jardin de France. (Photo by Candice Cowin)

Artist, designer, and preservationist Hunt Slonem uncapped his pen for a book signing event this fall at the Laura Rathe Fine Art Gallery location at The Halles. Fans perused original works by the artist on display in the gallery featuring his famous bunnies, butterflies and birds while waiting for a chance to meet the man himself. Slonem graciously hand drew versions of his famous rabbit alongside his signature in copies of The Spirited Homes of Hunt Slonem (Gibbs Smith) and other titles including Butterflies and Bunnies.

1 7 Hunt Slonem signs copies of his books at the Laura Rathe Fine Art Gallery at The Halles. (Photo by Candice Cowin) 2 7 Hunt Slonem with gallerist Laura Rathe. (Candice Cowin) 3 7 The Spirited Homes of Hunt Slonem. (Photo by Candice Cowin) 4 7 Slonem’s signature bunnies on display at Laura Rathe Fine Art Gallery at The Halles. (Photo by Candice Cowin) 5 7 Hunt Slonem bunny merch at Laura Rathe Fine Art Gallery at The Halles. (Photo by Candice Cowin) 6 7 Catherine D. Anspon chats up Hunt Slonem during a book signing at Laura Rathe Gallery at The Halles. (Photo by Candice Cowin) 7 7 Hunt Slonem signs copies of his books at the Laura Rathe Fine Art Gallery at The Halles. (Photo by Candice Cowin)

Interior designer Nathan Turner popped into the Red Antler’s newly christened James Cabana pool house this fall for brunch bites and to sign copies of his book, Nathan Turner’s I Love California (Abrams). Turner chatted at length with dedicated fans who snapped up copies of the tome, which is essentially a love letter to his home state. The book features Turner-designed interiors in various regions of California, and stories and recipes from his family’s kitchen.

1 4 Nathan Turner signs copies of his book at the James Cabana poorhouse at Red Antler Bungalows. (Photo by Candice Cowin) 2 4 Nathan Turner signs copies of his book at the James Cabana poorhouse at Red Antler Bungalows. (Photo by Candice Cowin) 3 4 Nathan Turner signs copies of his book at the James Cabana poorhouse at Red Antler Bungalows. (Photo by Candice Cowin) 4 4 Nathan Turner signs copies of his book at the James Cabana poorhouse at Red Antler Bungalows. (Photo by Candice Cowin)

Interior designer Marie Flanigan was on hand for a book talk and signing event at the new M.Naeve showroom at Market Hill this fall. Guests were treated to cocktails and shopping Flanigan design simpatico Margaret Naeve Parker’s collection. “I’ve admired Marie Flanigan’s work for years and it’s a pleasure to host her and introduce her new book to Round Top attendees,” says Parker. “Her design has an intentionality to it that is aligned with the restraint and editing I bring to M.Naeve’s offerings and in my own interior design portfolio.” During her presentation, Flanigan shared details from her second book, The Perfect Room: Timeless Design for Intentional Living (Rizzoli). The book catalogs 16 of the designer’s projects, from her own Houston home to a Jackson Hole retreat.