Round Top is for relaxing, and Cowboy Pools and Tupelo Goods are showing how it’s done with ease and style in the Texas countryside.

Two Cowboy Pools’ stock tank pools and sets of Tupelo’s modern, sculptural outdoor furniture have been installed at various points around The Halles, creating virtually worry-free relaxation zones.

“At The Halles, we’ve installed two 10-foot Honcho style Cowboy Pools,” says Amanda Shaftel of Cowboy Pools. “The pool located in the front courtyard at The Halles is temperature controlled, so it can be heated or chilled. A beautiful half deck along with artificial turf and additional lounge seating from Tupelo Goods and additional décor has also been installed to create a cozy, vibey hangout space accessible to the public.”

Sets of Tupelo’s top selling Line, Loop and Bask chairs surround both Cowboy Pools, and third set of the virtually indestructible seating created by former Yeti execs Sara Kenton and Steve Nichols has been placed in the Austin Pavilion located by the shopping halles. Kenton and Nichols adapted the technology used to create Yeti coolers to create their line of outdoor furniture, using marine grade materials and a design that is both comfortable and durable.

“Our furniture is inherently UV resistant, completely waterproof, and can be left outside 12 months out of the year,” says Tupelo founder Sara Kenton. “They’re also easy to clean, you simply wipe them down, or hose them off.”

Drop by The Halles to test out Tupelo Goods’ Loop Chair and lounge by a Cowboy Pool with a cocktail from Country Sunshine during the fall show. Guests of The Halles Casitas are permitted to access the Cowboy Pools during a stay at The Halles.

To learn more about Cowboy pools visit here, or reach out to them here. See Cowboy Pools in action, here.

To learn more about Tupelo Goods, visit here. To stay abreast of new designs, products and special offers, stay tuned, here.