In the vibrant art scene of New Orleans, few names shine as brightly as Tony and Tracey Mose. The power couple has established themselves as fixtures in the Southern art world, owning and operating three thriving galleries across the Crescent City. Their distinctive style—a blend of contemporary techniques with classic New Orleans soul—has captivated collectors around the world and earned them a devoted following that continues to grow.

The Royale Gallery, a brand new art + retail space at The 550 Market from brother & sister duo Scott and Susan Noe, will play host to contemporary New Orleans-based husband and wife artists, Tony and Tracey Mose, during this year’s Spring Show.

Now, the acclaimed artists are bringing their unique vision to Round Top in a collaboration that promises to inject a dose of Big Easy energy into the celebrated Spring Show.

1 5 Fantasy Figures #1 by Tracey Mose (2025). 2 5 Coronation Series by Tony Mose (2025). 3 5 Fantasy Figures #2 by Tracey Mose (2025). 4 5 Cheval by Tony Mose (2025). 5 5 Cargo Containers by Tracey Mose (2025).

“We’ve been dreaming about showcasing our work in Round Top for years,” says Tracey Mose, her eyes lighting up at the mention of the opportunity. “The creative energy here is unmatched, and working with Scott and Susan in such a wonderfully spirited and lively community as Round Top feels like the perfect alignment of the stars. This isn’t just another exhibition for us—it’s a dream come true.”

The feeling is mutual for Scott Noe, who, along with his sister Susan, bought property just minutes from downtown Round Top last summer.

“When we found our place here in July, we were immediately embraced by the locals,” Scott shares. “We couldn’t be more excited to be opening our gallery for the Spring Show. Tony and Tracey’s work embodies exactly what we envisioned for The Royale Gallery—bold, captivating, and undeniably fun!”

The connection between the Noes and the Moses runs deeper than a typical gallery-artist relationship. Tony Mose explains: “Tracey and I have known Susan and Scott for years, and there’s a genuine friendship that underpins our professional collaboration. Round Top is in for a treat, and we can’t wait to meet everyone at the Spring Show.”

Art enthusiasts will have multiple opportunities to meet the artists during special events at The Royale Gallery:

Thursday, March 20, from 7 – 10 pm

Friday, March 21, from 12 – 2 pm

Saturday, March 22, from 7 – 10 pm

All events are free and open to the public, with The Royale Gallery providing complimentary food and drinks—a touch of Southern hospitality that bridges the Louisiana-Texas state line.

For Susan Noe, this collaboration represents something even more profound than a successful business venture.

“You never know where life is going to take you,” she reflects with a smile. “But one thing is for sure: go with good people and you’ll never make a wrong turn. Bringing Tony and Tracey’s extraordinary talent to Round Top feels like the continuation of a journey that began with friendship and has blossomed into something truly special.”

The Royale Gallery’s Spring Show featuring Tony and Tracey Mose promises to be a highlight of Round Top’s Spring calendar. Along with their original artwork, The Royale will offer custom men’s Western clothing and jewelry from Judy Masliyah and her Houston-based shop, My Flaming Heart.

Tony Mose, Tracey Mose, and Scott Noe at The Royale Gallery, Round Top.

Visit The Royale Gallery from March 14 – April 6 inside The 550 Market (550 N. Washington Street). All shops will be open from 10 am – 10 pm daily during the show. Follow along here for updates and news about The Royale Gallery.