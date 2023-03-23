The Halles began a new culinary adventure last fall with the installation of a state-of-the-art luxury kitchen by legendary appliances maker JennAir. The U.S.-based company kitted out The Halles with everything needed to be the host with the most during this show season and beyond. The Halles Food Lab by JennAir debuted during the Round Top Antiques & Design Show and continues to host fantastic feasts prepared by top chefs this spring, and throughout the year.

JennAir’s Texas Luxury Business Development Manager, Ben Kaemingk, shares the company’s history of rebellion and the recipe for a luxury kitchen.

JennAir’s history.

BK: JennAir began with a rebellious spirit disrupting kitchen design with the introduction of the first downdraft. We continue to carry that rebellious torch, recreating the luxury kitchen — we’re born to lead, not to follow.

JennAir appliances provide style and flexibility

JennAir appliances at The Halles.

BK: The models used in The Halles kitchen are our Rise design, leading the way with alluring design and limitless technology:

• Two multimode convection ovens with flat-tine, fully extendable glide racks and cooktops with solid brass, machine-drilled dual-stacked burners and chrome-infused griddles, both with remote access fully controllable via the JennAir app for mobile devices.

• Versatile warming drawers with both warming and slow cook options.

• Custom hood liner + vent with choice of 600 or 1200 cfm blower.

• Flush-install design microwave drawer.

• Column refrigerator with three individual cooling zones, internal water dispenser, and obsidian interior to make colors pop.

• Column freezer with dual cooling zones, soft-close doors, and ramp-up theater lighting.

• Wine cooler with proximity lighting and dual-zone climate control.

The Halles Food Lab by JennAir.

BK: This gorgeous kitchen was designed by Chad Dorsey of Chad Dorsey Design in Dallas, who also designed the showstopping kitchen for Kips Bay Decorator Show House Dallas in 2020. We had fun asking for unique and design-forward elements, then watching Chad work his magic.

JennAir’s column refrigerator with obsidian interior

Regional considerations for Round Top.

BK: Many JennAir appliances are available in panel-ready and flush-mount configurations, allowing the designer to blend them into the cabinetry seamlessly. For the cooking appliances, we included both gas and induction technology. Gas is the favored application in the Texas region, but induction is gaining attention with its superior power, effortless cleanability, and because it doesn’t add additional heat to the kitchen or home.

Cooking with JennAir appliances.

BK: I love the performance JennAir provides. Their dual-stacked burners not only have a very high top-end output, but they all simmer incredibly well. I also love the connectivity our products provide. I often use the JennAir app while at home to remotely monitor and control my ovens, or even when I’m on the way home from the grocery store to start pre-heating.



The Halles Food Lab by JennAir features top of the line Jenn Air appliances

On reviving the JennAir brand to match today’s luxury audience in their pursuit of uncharted paths.

BK: With the launch of its Bound by Nothing brand ethos, JennAir delivers on the cravings of today’s luxury consumer and their custom-built luxury lifestyle. We encourage the industry to break away from the status quo in the name of disruptive progress. JennAir creates products for visionaries who want artistry and functionality, customization,

and exclusivity.

The Rise and Noir design expressions.

BK: These are two distinct designs across the full kitchen suite, empowering consumers with choice rather than a one-size-fits-all approach to luxury. They embrace new materials, designs, connectivity, and performance. Forged in mixed metals, the robust lines of the Rise design draw the eye to its bold, professional-style design. Details for Rise include a custom knurled handle, brass-inspired knob collars, a bold badge, and geometric grates, whereas the Noir design is sculpted in stainless steel, features structured grates, expansive black glass, an illusive badge, and hidden lace textures that are discoverable only

by touch.

