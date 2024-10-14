Round Top Ranch Antiques is proving that Round Top is more than just a twice-a-year destination for antiques. Open Monday through Saturday year-round for the past five years, this family-owned business offers authentic, world class European imports in all seasons. A true cornerstone of the local market.

Helmed by Mary and Henrik Follin, Round Top Ranch Antiques keeps its three massive barns – a total of 50,000 square feet – filled with treasure throughout the year. The couple brings in more than a dozen 40-foot containers from Europe annually, with deliveries arriving at their showroom more than once a month.

Necessary elements like large scale case pieces, generously sized seating, and solid, sturdy tables dominate the Follins’ inventory. Case pieces and Mora clocks often boast original hand painted finishes. Larger than life antique oil paintings, old books, benches, and ancient bowls and vessels are among the enchanting accessories.

Henrik, Round Top Ranch Antiques’ founder, has been sourcing antiques for four decades, and relies primarily on his well-established network of pickers in Europe to find the kind of quality inventory he is constantly seeking.

A native of Denmark, Henrik has been buying and selling antiques since he was a teen. After establishing a successful wholesale antiques business in Northern Europe, he moved to Colorado in the mid-1990s to expand his business in the entrepreneurial-friendly US market. By the early 2000s, Follin’s Denver-based company Scandinavian Antiques had become the largest importer of Scandinavian pieces in the western US. (Learn more about the history of Round Top Ranch Antiques, here.)

“Henrik is still sourcing pieces every single day,” explains Mary. “We have three warehouses in Europe that we’re constantly filling, which is how we’re able to ship in new inventory so often. European dealers come into our showroom and their jaws drop. Finding something original and special, even in Europe, doesn’t happen every day. Our Round Top store really gets the best of the best.”

Most pieces on the showroom floor are functional and ready to be used in your home. With so much space, most pieces can be viewed from every angle and easily measured and transported out of the store. A majority of the best items are available for preview and purchase on the Round Top Ranch Antiques’ website, here. However, the Follins also recommend making the short, pleasant drive to Round Top to explore the substantial showrooms and view the entirety of their inventory.

“Round Top is an easy day trip from Houston, Austin and San Antonio, and even Dallas,” says Henrik. “People are often shocked when they come through town and find us open on a Monday, but it’s also wonderful to spend a slow weekend here when it’s not show time.”

An in-person visit also means being able to take advantage of Round Top Ranch Antiques’ expert staff. The team is always on hand to assist with finding the perfect pieces and taking care of logistics from payment to shipping and installation.

Visit Round Top Ranch Antiques daily during the Fall 2024 Antiques & Design Show, and Monday through Saturday from 10 am to 4 pm, year-round. For more information please call 979-249-5100, email at [email protected] or visit their website, here. Follow along with them on Instagram, here.