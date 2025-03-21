If you’ve ever tried to read backwards, you probably found it difficult and time-consuming. To artist Angela Fabbri, that’s the point.

The California-born, Mississippi-raised, and Houston-based painter is known for creating eye-catching, boldly colorful acrylic canvases spanning from abstract to contemporary realism. Her oeuvre includes a show in the 2019 Florence Biennale and three exhibitions at Art Basel Miami, as well group exhibitions in Houston and at the Whitney in NYC, and a pop-up gallery in Houston’s River Oaks District.

But her calling card is the backwards block-letter text that can often be found in the background of her works. This motif, which often spells out the subject of the painting or a poignant message, is meant to encourage audiences to slow down and be present.

This spring, Fabbri will showcase her work at Halles Art Barn: Texas Artists Today, a new creative space in Round Top. In anticipation of an electric debut, we spoke with Fabbri in an exclusive interview.

1 5 Angela Fabbri in studio (Courtesy Fabbriology Fine Art) 2 5 Angela Fabbri’s “Neon Roses,” 2024 3 5 Angela Fabbri’s “Lucky You,” 2019 4 5 Artist Angela Fabbri comes to Round Top (Photo by MJ Photography) 5 5 Angela Fabbri’s pop-up in River Oaks District, Houston

For many in our Round Top audience, this may be their first exposure to your work. What would you like them to know?

Color is my love language, and painting feeds my soul. My signature has become my eye-catching color palettes and my backwards messaging. Some paintings are cheeky, made to inspire a giggle; some are more refined, and some are playful. Life experiences are what inspire me, and there are layers of inspiration in every piece.

I love that moment when that perfect collector connects with that perfect piece — almost like they’ve been waiting for each other. I find it so deeply fulfilling when my work connects with others.

You left the corporate world eight years ago to pursue art. What inspired you to make this career switch?

I was lucky to know at an early age that I had a passion for creating. I realized in high school that my passion was also a talent, something I was born with. I continued to paint to feed my soul, and friends would ask to buy my work, but I never planned on it being my career. It was just something I did for myself.

I graduated college with a degree in marketing and went on to work in the corporate world for 13 years, all while continuing to paint just for me … to feed my soul. But there was always a voice inside me saying, “There’s more.” When I left Austin and moved to Houston in 2010, I was introduced to the bustling art scene there and met artists that were creating full time and thriving. I thought, “People are doing this?” That’s when I decided I had to share my passion with the world.

I started building my art business one step at a time, while working my full-time marketing job. I leased a studio, applied to juried exhibitions, and hosted events, building a foundation to eventually transition to full-time. In 2017, the time came. I had only been investing 10% of my time into my passion, and I needed to know what was really possible. I didn’t want to be 90 and look back on my life and think, “Why didn’t you try?” So I took the leap, and it was sink or swim … but I was determined, and sinking was not an option.

All of my collectors, colleagues, friends, and family were (and still are) wildly supportive, and I will forever be grateful. I’ve never worked harder in my life than I have for the last eight years. That said, my worst day as a professional artist was still better than my best day working for someone else. This is what I was put on this earth to do.

The big question: Why the backwards text?

Time is our most valuable currency. This is an idea that I weave throughout my work. I paint text backwards because it draws you in and challenges you to be present. First, you’re curious, and the painting draws you in. Then, you try to decipher the message, which takes extra focus because we don’t read backwards every day. Just like that, you’re fully present and enjoying that moment.

Angela Fabbri’s “Lucky You,” 2019, at Halles Art Barn

What are you most excited about regarding this upcoming exhibition?

Round Top has been calling me for years. I’m a big believer in timing, and for the past few years I’ve been focused on other major shows like Art Basel week in Miami, doing commissions for clients, and hosting events at my studio. The stars have finally aligned, and I’m ecstatic to be the first artist showcasing work at the Halles’ new Art Barn. I’ll be exhibiting pieces featuring my signature details and a special collection with some Round Top inspired flare.

Give us a taste of what you will be showing in Round Top.

I will be exhibiting a range of sizes from current inventory, as well as some pieces specifically created for Round Top, all from 2019-2025. You can expect eye-catching color palettes, Round Top-inspired messages, textures from the ranch, and maybe even a little neon light! Some titles to tease you with are Blaze Your Own, Trail, Neon Roses, Lucky You, and Beauty Like A Rose Strength Like A Weed.

Angela Fabbri will be at Halles Art Barn: Texas Artists Today starting Saturday, March 22. Meet Fabbri and photographer Steve Wrubel at the Halles Art Barn Artist Reception, Wednesday, March 26, 5:30 – 7:30 pm. Learn more about Angela Fabbri here.