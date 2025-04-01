Unwavering Dedication and Community Support

Settled in the heart of Fayette County, TX, the Gardenia E. Janssen Animal Shelter stands as a beacon of hope for countless dogs and cats in need. With a mission rooted in compassion and a commitment to saving lives, the shelter has become a true lifesaving service in our community.

In 2024 GJAS provided sanctuary for 1,682 abandoned, and unwanted dogs and cats. Through tireless efforts and unwavering dedication, the shelter’s staff and volunteers work 365 days a year to ensure every animal receives care, love, and attention.

Commitment to Saving Lives

At the core of the shelter’s mission is a profound commitment to saving lives. In 2024, and for the past five years we have saved 97% of our intake, each year. From the moment an animal arrives, each is treated with the utmost care and respect. Staff conduct thorough examinations, administer vaccinations, and provide necessary medical treatments, ensuring every animal is well cared for in every way.

The shelter’s commitment extends beyond basic care, with a focus on socialization and enrichment. Enrichment programs, designed to stimulate both mind and body, play a crucial role in the animals’ well-being. Every effort is made to create a healthy and active environment where animals can thrive until a new forever family is found.

1 5 Iris is available for adoption at the Gardenia E Janssen Animal Shelter. 2 5 Available for adoption at the Gardenia E Janssen Animal Shelter. 3 5 Available for adoption at the Gardenia E Janssen Animal Shelter. 4 5 Available for adoption at the Gardenia E Janssen Animal Shelter. 5 5 Available for adoption at the Gardenia E Janssen Animal Shelter.

A Heartfelt Community Effort

The success of the shelter’s mission would not be possible without the unwavering support of our community. Volunteers from all walks of life come together, united by a shared passion for animal welfare. Whether walking dogs, socializing cats, or lending a hand with administrative tasks, laundry, bathing puppies and kittens, the volunteers are the lifeblood of the shelter.

Community citizens, businesses and organizations also play a vital role, providing donations and resources that are essential to the shelter’s daily operations. From pet food and supplies to financial contributions, the generosity of our community ensures that the shelter can continue its life-saving work. The shelter’s outreach programs, which include education and awareness campaigns, further strengthen the bond between the shelter and the community, fostering a culture of compassion and responsibility.

The Annual Homeward Bound Fundraiser: A Lifeline for Daily Operations

One of the most significant events on the shelter’s calendar is the annual Homeward Bound fundraiser, the largest of the year, held at Carmine Hall This event serves as a crucial lifeline for daily operations. This highly anticipated event brings together animal lovers from across the area, all eager to support the shelter’s vital work. With a festive atmosphere and an array of activities, the fundraiser is both a celebration and a call to action, highlighting the importance of community involvement in local animal welfare.

1 4 Teresa Stanley-Brown GJAS Executive Director 2 4 Katie Benitez, GJAS Canine Care Tech/Adoptions 3 4 Sarah Hughes, GJAS Feline Care Tech/Adoptions 4 4 Katherine Hughes, GJAS Feline Care Tech/Adoptions

The evening features a variety of delightful events, including live and silent auctions, a “golden ticket” surprise and delicious food and cocktails to enjoy. The Homeward Bound 2025 presents “Vanity Fur” features locals on the catwalk with their own beloved pets many of whom are adopted from GJAS.

Impact and Importance

The next fundraiser gala for GJAS is scheduled for May 17. The funds raised during the annual Homeward Bound event are essential, directly supporting the shelter’s day-to-day operations. These contributions help cover the costs of medical care, enrichment programs, utilities, and staff salaries, ensuring that GJAS can continue to provide top-notch care to every animal. Moreover, the fundraiser allows the shelter to expand its programs and services, reaching even more animals in need and enhancing the overall quality of care.

The impact of the fundraiser extends beyond the monetary gains. It serves as a powerful reminder of the community’s collective commitment to animal welfare and the shared responsibility we all have in protecting and caring for our four-legged friends. The event fosters a sense of unity and purpose, inspiring others to get involved and make a difference.

Ellen Hart, Teresa Stanley-Brown, Marla Hurley at the Gardenia E Janssen Animal Shelter Gala

Looking Ahead

As the shelter looks to the future, its commitment to saving lives remains steadfast. Plans are underway to expand more enrichment programs, training programs and increase outreach efforts, more education and additional youth programs. With the continued support of the community, GJAS aims to set new standards in animal care and welfare, ensuring that every animal can live a happy and healthy life.

The local animal shelter’s dedication to saving lives is a testament to the power of compassion and community. Through tireless efforts, unwavering support, and the generosity of countless individuals, the shelter continues to be a haven for the displaced dogs and cats in need in Fayette County. As the annual fundraiser approaches, all are invited to come together once more, united in a mission to make a difference and give these animals the bright future they so rightfully deserve. For more information, or to donate, visit here.