The Round Top Real Estate team is proud to present five new housing developments located in Round Top proper. These intimate communities offer the best of both worlds, with bucolic surroundings and the low maintenance of new construction.

Here’s a list of Round Top’s hottest new neighborhoods, available through Round Top Real Estate:

TREE TOPS AT ROUND TOP

Tree Tops at Round Top is a design-forward community that embraces a less traditional attitude while preserving nature and evoking modern country living. A diversity of scales, uses and carefully considered site plans make the parcels feel more organic. Well-tailored home sites with intentional placement create privacy and unique view corridors. Learn more about Tree Tops at Round Top, here.

Tree Tops at Round Top is listed by Christopher Diehl ([email protected]) and Ben Kastleman ([email protected])

THE HEART FIELD AT ROUND TOP

Nestled in the rolling hills between Austin and Houston, The Heart Field offers some of the largest homesites in the area, ranging from six to 37 acres. This scenic community provides breathtaking views, mature trees and ample space to create your dream property. Whether you’re looking to build: a private ranch, equestrian estate, or a secluded homestead, The Heart Field offers a rare opportunity to own a piece of land for sale near Austin and Houston while remaining minutes from Round Top’s renowned cultural scene. For more information on The Heart Field, visit here.

The Heart Field is listed by Emily Kahanek Shaw ([email protected]). The spec home for sale within the development is listed by Jan Carroll ([email protected]), and additional land listed by Frank Hillbolt ([email protected]).

THE ESTATES OF ASTORIA, ROUND TOP

The Estates at Astoria in Round Top embrace a legacy of refined living, offering high-end homesites with an elegant country lifestyle. Our exclusive neighborhood is nestled in the Texas countryside, where the charm of pastoral beauty provides a perfect retreat for those seeking nature’s peace and simplicity. Whether you’re looking for a weekend getaway or a permanent residence, this community offers an ideal setting for a serene yet sophisticated lifestyle with easy access to urban amenities, shopping, dining, and entertainment while still enjoying the tranquility of rural life. Community Highlights include 21 exclusive homesites ranging from two to six acres, high-end builder guidelines to help protect your investment, ready-to-build lots, and a convenient location between Austin & Houston.

Estates at Astoria properties will be listed by Liz Blome ([email protected]) and Ruth Ann Streiff ([email protected]).

TOWNSEND RESERVE

Tucked among century-old oak trees and serene natural creeks, Townsend Reserve offers 2 to 8-acre homesites in a peaceful yet connected community. Designed for those seeking a private retreat while staying close to Round Top’s vibrant town center, this community blends natural beauty, thoughtful planning, and long-term value. It takes its name from the Townsend settlement founded by Stephen Townsend in 1826—the first name associated with Round Top. The Townsend family holds a special place in Texas history, having sent more men to the Battle of San Jacinto than any other family. Whether looking for land for sale near Round Top to build a weekend getaway or a forever home, Townsend Reserve is a special slice of Texas. Learn more, here.

Townsend Reserve is listed by Emily Kahanek Shaw ([email protected])

WOODLAND MEADOWS

Nestled between Round Top and La Grange, Woodland Meadows offers some of the most private and wooded homesites available, ranging from 2 to 6+ acres. This secluded community is designed for those seeking a peaceful retreat surrounded by towering trees, rolling hills, breathtaking views, and abundant wildlife. If you’re looking for land for sale near the Texas Hill Country, Woodland Meadows provides a rare opportunity to own a piece of Texas countryside with modern accessibility. Learn more, here.

Woodland Meadows is listed by Emily Kahanek Shaw ([email protected])

For more information on Round Top Real Estate and new housing developments around town, visit here.