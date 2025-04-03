Sapana, the Round Top-based brand renowned for its one-of-a-kind kantha quilt jackets, showcased its highly anticipated 2025 collection with a vibrant presentation at Round Top’s historic Henkel Square.

The event marked a significant expansion for the coveted brand, featuring the debut of the luminous Tara sequined kantha jacket collection and the brand’s first foray into menswear.

Styled by Ellecia Knolle, the presentation highlighted Sapana’s commitment to sustainable luxury through its use of repurposed vintage textiles. Guests sipped artisanal cocktails provided by Dallas-based Socorro Tequila as models showcased the brand’s newest creations, including one-of-a-kind silk sari shirts that exemplify Sapana’s dedication to breathing new life into heritage fabrics.

The 2025 Collection Features Several Standout Additions:

The Tara Collection, meaning “star” in Sanskrit, introduces kantha jackets embellished with thoughtfully placed sequins that echo traditional kantha stitching patterns. These versatile pieces bridge the gap between special occasion wear and everyday luxury.

The debut Men’s Collection features relaxed Camp Shirts crafted from hand-selected vintage silk sarees, alongside the workwear-inspired unisex Barn Coat that combines practicality with distinctive vintage charm.

Additional highlights include the innovative Patch Coat made from signature kantha quilts, the luxurious Rani Vest and Duster with faux fur trim, and a women’s version of the popular Camp Shirt.

Sapana continues to distinguish itself in the sustainable luxury market with pieces that honor traditional South Asian textiles and craftsmanship while creating contemporary silhouettes that appeal to discerning clientele. To shop and learn more about the brand, visit here.