Society Social gathered a slew of Texas designers and notables at Sheila Youngblood’s artful compound Ranch Pillow to celebrate their second season showing at Blue Hills.

Design entrepreneur and tastemaker Roxy Owens of Society Social was joined by collaborator and fine art photographer Nick Mele for cocktails and a seated dinner at the iconic Round Top retreat.

The two recently launched a limited edition collection reimagining the modern game room entitled Pause Life, Play Games. The new collection was displayed on the porch for invitees to enjoy during cocktail hour. Custom embroidered napkins were provided by Hibiscus Linens for the customary Round Top libations; namely, margaritas and ranch waters.

Guests congregated in the barn for dinner, illuminated by British based lighting favorite, Pooky. The brand’s whimsical pendants and table lamps set a soft glow, inspiring conversations that went late into the evening. Some lingered following the event to have special prints included in their swag bags signed by Mele. The bags also contained generous gifts from Society Social and Pooky.

