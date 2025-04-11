PaperCity and the Round Top Antiques & Design Show Guide kicked off the spring show at The Compound with an outdoor party that brought the season’s brightest stars together to celebrate the launch of the show.

Cody Reynolds music played a comforting set list, providing a momentary reprieve for vendors and venue owners who had spent several weeks prior preparing for the show. 

Cocktails and wine were flowing throughout the evening, with the team from Sage Roots serving up their special fresh pressed juice concoctions mixed with Frio Vodka. Avenue 8 Cocktails supplemented the bar with their trio of lightly sparkling, fruit infused canned libations. Alvarez Mattiuzi Family Vineyards rounded out the beverage offerings with a pair of elegant Argentine wines. 

Chef Ray with Garden Company. (Photo by Heather Robards)

Madelyn St. Germain with Hawley Trucker Hat Bar. (Photo by Heather Robards)

Musical entertainment by Cody Reynolds. (Photo by Heather Robards)

Sage Roots Cocktail Company. (Photo by Heather Robards)

Avenue 8 Cocktails. (Photo by Heather Robards)

Frio Vodka. (Photo by Heather Robards)

Crave Cupcakes. (Photo by Heather Robards)

The Garden Co. Feed & Firewater supplied a selection of bites created by Chef Ray. Crave Cupcakes have been a staple at the PaperCity + Show Guide kick-off party from the beginning, and they were on hand once again with a bountiful cupcake, brownie and cookie bar. 

A big addition to the night’s fun, Hawley Trucker Hat Bar was set up during the event, providing custom patched and embroidered chapeaus for those wanting to keep their Round Top pride top of mind. 

Owen & Sofia Massey, Kasey & Mark Massey. (Photo by Heather Robards)

Jim & Zuzana Kastleman. (Photo by Heather Robards)

Gloria Mattiuzzi of Alvarez Mattiuzzi Vineyards. (Photo by Heather Robards)

Linda Plant, Melissa Roberts. (Photo by Heather Robards)

Will & Chelsea Conley. (Photo by Heather Robards)

Courtney Schaeffer, Sara Chakeris, Bella Garofalo. (Photo by Heather Robards)

Brooke Weise, Amanda Poole. (Photo by Heather Robards)

Madelyn St. Germain, Dani Kattan. (Photo by Heather Robards)

Cassie Seacrest, Robin Hume. (Photo by Heather Robards)

Kelly Frye, Heather Goldman. (Photo by Heather Robards)

Marla Hurley, Laura Goodson. (Photo by Heather Robards)

Sofia Massey, Kasey Massey, Brenda Gonzalez, Lacey Hollis, Laramy Baver. (Photo by Heather Robards)

Madi Hurley, Sean Hurley, Laura Hurley. (Photo by Heather Robards)

Angela Fabbri, Steve Wrubel. (Photo by Heather Robards)

Lauren Shapiro, Lynn Shapiro. (Photo by Heather Robards)

Natalie Biondi, Laura Norton, Helen Goblirsch, Kortney Giannetti. (Photo by Heather Robards)

Leigh Michael. (Photo by Heather Robards)

John & Laurie Lowery. (Photo by Heather Robards)

Jerry & Joan Herring. (Photo by Heather Robards)

Kristina Tijerina, Jen Taillefumier. (Photo by Heather Robards)

Erin & Kevin Karazsia, Doug Sommer & Annie Miranda-Sommer. (Photo by Heather Robards)

Minnie Baird, Lynn Wilson. (Photo by Heather Robards)

Faye Asano & Mel King. (Photo by Heather Robards)

Ann & Bobby Rauch. (Photo by Heather Robards)

Sally & Norman Reynolds. (Photo by Heather Robards)

Rebel Berry, Alec Longoria, Zoe Bonnette, Lloyd Princeton. (Photo by Heather Robards)

Kait Geer, Jordan Geibel, Paloma Pinedo. (Photo by Heather Robards)

Kick-Off party guests. (Photo by Heather Robards)

Kick-off party guests. (Photo by Heather Robards)

Kick-Off party guests, Lauren Shapiro, Karlie King, Natalie Lindsey and others. (Photo by Heather Robards)