PaperCity and the Round Top Antiques & Design Show Guide kicked off the spring show at The Compound with an outdoor party that brought the season’s brightest stars together to celebrate the launch of the show.

Cody Reynolds music played a comforting set list, providing a momentary reprieve for vendors and venue owners who had spent several weeks prior preparing for the show.

Cocktails and wine were flowing throughout the evening, with the team from Sage Roots serving up their special fresh pressed juice concoctions mixed with Frio Vodka. Avenue 8 Cocktails supplemented the bar with their trio of lightly sparkling, fruit infused canned libations. Alvarez Mattiuzi Family Vineyards rounded out the beverage offerings with a pair of elegant Argentine wines.

1 7 Chef Ray with Garden Company. (Photo by Heather Robards) 2 7 Madelyn St. Germain with Hawley Trucker Hat Bar. (Photo by Heather Robards) 3 7 Musical entertainment by Cody Reynolds. (Photo by Heather Robards) 4 7 Sage Roots Cocktail Company. (Photo by Heather Robards) 5 7 Avenue 8 Cocktails. (Photo by Heather Robards) 6 7 Frio Vodka. (Photo by Heather Robards) 7 7 Crave Cupcakes. (Photo by Heather Robards)

The Garden Co. Feed & Firewater supplied a selection of bites created by Chef Ray. Crave Cupcakes have been a staple at the PaperCity + Show Guide kick-off party from the beginning, and they were on hand once again with a bountiful cupcake, brownie and cookie bar.

A big addition to the night’s fun, Hawley Trucker Hat Bar was set up during the event, providing custom patched and embroidered chapeaus for those wanting to keep their Round Top pride top of mind.