The spring 2025 Designer Dinner by PaperCity Magazine and Benjamin Moore witnessed a total transformation of host venue The Halles for the “Blue & White Night” themed event honoring special guests Aerin Lauder and Mark D. Sikes.
Sikes, an internationally famed interior designer and tastemaker; and Lauder, Estée Lauder heiress and businesswoman, have been friends for over a decade. The pair – who are touring the country together to promote their recently published design books – bought cowboy hats immediately upon arriving in Texas for the Round Top Antiques & Design Show.
“It’s my first Round Top. It is an honor and I’m very excited, and yes, I bought a cowboy hat,” admitted Lauder.
“I was born in Texas, so it’s fun to come back,” noted Sikes.
Josh Weisman and Mark Bordman of Houston-based Custom Concepts Furniture & Lighting set the stage for the sold out event with a recreation of Sikes’ living room project from the 2020 Kips Bay Show House, wherein the designer famously used a custom blue and white Moorish tile motif wallpaper inspired by the La Fiorentina estate in Cap Ferrat. Blue glassware, and blue and white vining tablecloths were provided by A Fare Extraordinare, and elegant white floral arrangements by Maxit Flower Design completed the theme.
“This blue and white fantasy is touching, thank you very much,” acknowledged Sikes.
At each seat, guests found blue vegan leather and suede totes stuffed with a generous gift card from luxury furniture and home decor store Perigold provided by Benjamin Moore. Perigold, which will open its first Houston store this summer was a Texas Proud Sponsor of this season’s Designer Dinner.
Guests dressed in the colors of the night were greeted with cocktails prepared by Southern Pours and Frio Vodka. Passed appetizers during cocktail hour were followed with a decadent springtime meal by A Fare Extraordinaire. A first course of heirloom tomato stacks with feta, basil oil and microgreens was followed by an entrée of beef short rib and chili rubbed shrimp, popcorn grits, and charred broccolini topped with red chimichurri. Dinner was paired with Regis Chardonnay and Malbec wines provided by Alvarez Mattiuzzi Vineyards. Key lime pie topped with coconut crème Chantilly, dried coconut meringue and mango-passion fruit gel made for a light, sweet ending to the meal.
Following dinner, emcee Damon Pampolina lured Lauder and the crowd to its feet with an energetic mix of vintage pop hits. Didn’t make it to The Halles Designer Dinner this spring? Don’t miss out next season. Stay tuned here for details and tickets for the fall 2025 Designer Dinner.
