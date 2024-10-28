The Fall 2024 Antiques & Design Show has just come to a close, but there’s still a lot of fun to be had in Round Top this fall and into winter. The November calendar is jam packed with events through Thanksgiving, and December brings the exciting new Christkindl Market at The Compound. Cherished traditions including the Nutcracker Ballet at Festival Hill and the Round Top Lighted Christmas Parade are also on the calendar. Here’s a rundown of all the events happening in Round Top this November and December:

November

Round Top Wine Fest, November 1- 3: Dinner with wine pairings on Friday. Local shopping spots will pour a variety of wines throughout the day on Saturday. Sunday brunch served at participating restaurants. Discounted early-bird tickets through October 31, here.

Friday, November 1

6:30: Corks & Courses Round Top Wine Fest Dinner at the Round Top Dance Hall. Featuring Rombauer Vineyards. Benefitting the Round Top Area Chamber of Commerce. You must register here to get separate tickets ($150) for the dinner.

Saturday, November 2nd – Wine Trail

11:00am: Registration at Town Square located at 102 Main Street in Round Top is required to receive a wristband. Shuttle service to all stops included with ticket ($55 through October 31, $65 thereafter). Register for wine trail tickets, here.

Shuttle Stops:

Sunday, November 3rd

Brunch will be offered at participating restaurants around town including:

Mahjong is played with colorful tiles similar to dominoes. Learn how to play this weekend at The Compound.

Saturday, November 2

11 am: The Traveling Mahjong Series. Drinks, bites, shopping with curated vendors, and guided game play at The Compound. Bites by Boon & Co. Complimentary welcome cocktail, DJ, and cash bar. Tickets, here.

Round Top Film Festival, Thursday – Sunday, November 7 – 10: Film screenings, Q&A panels, parties, celebrities, and more. The 550 District is the main festival hub, with some events held at Festival Hill. Day passes and full weekend passes available. For more information about the weekend’s schedule and to get tickets, visit here.

Thursday, November 7

8 pm – midnight: Wild West Film Fest Welcome Party at Junk Gypsy. Kick off the Round Top Film Festival with live music by All Hat No Cadillac and Blackout, performances by the Aggie Wranglers & Trick Ropers. Drinks by Ellis Motel and Local Roots food truck. Tickets, here.

Friday, November 8

8 pm – midnight: Round To Film Festival Rocks After Party. Rockstar Red Carpet with lifestyle and fashion expert, Amanda Tatom, live music by Gone to Texas. Tickets, here.

Saturday, November 9

9 pm – 1 am: Boot Scootin’ Hootenanny at The 550 District. Cigar bar, live music by the Huser Brother Band. Tickets, here.

Sunday, November 10

10 – noon: Out of this World VIP Brunch & Awards at the Round Top Rifle Hall. Conversations with veterans and industry professionals and veteran-themed screenings. Tickets, here.

Inaugural Round Top Film Festival. Coming this November.

Friday, November 15

6 – 9 pm: Round Top Art Festival Preview Party. The Compound features works by fine artists, food trucks, full bar, and live music. Festival continues Saturday, November 16, 10 am – 4 pm, and Sunday, 10 am – 1 pm. Learn more, here.

Saturday, November 16

3 – 5 pm: Russell Ybarra Book Signing at Red & White Gallery, Fayetteville. Restaurateur Ybarra signs Enchilada Entrepreneur: Ten Lessons in Life and Business from the Founder of a Successful Tex-Mex Restaurant Group. Benefiting Camp Hope/PTSD Foundation of America. Learn more, here.

7 – 10 pm: West Texas Country Music “Jam” Boree. Stars of The Duke Ellington and Charles Mingus Orchestras & Jazz at Lincoln Center play songs from the Great American Country Music Songbook. At Round Top Dance Hall. Tickets, here.

The Round Top Lighted Christmas Parade returns.

December

Friday – Sunday, December 6 – 8

Christkindl Market. European-inspired Christmas market with twinkling lights, artisan vendors, food, music, and holiday cheer at The Compound. Stay tuned here for more info.

Saturday, December 7

3 – 9 pm: Round Top Lighted Christmas Parade. Shopping, food, drinks, and photos with Santa. Lighted float parade begins at 6:45 pm. Learn more, here.

Saturday, December 14

4 – 6 pm: Nutcracker Ballet. Celebrating the 15th annual performance by the Ovation Ballet Company at Festival Hill. Tickets, here.