Women’s entrepreneurial sorority The Southern Coterie returned to Round Top this fall for a long weekend of guided interviews with fellow entrepreneurs, relaxation and exclusive parties and events hosted by some of the best venues in town.

“After hosting our first Round Top Retreat in 2022, we knew this was a place we hoped to return,” says TSC co-founder Whitney Long. “It’s a quite magical locale – like the most chic movie town – and there is inspiration all around! From the attendees to the presenters, the venues to the open fields – simply the town itself and all the charming shops, boutiques, restaurants. It’s hard not to be enamored by Round Top!”

Long went on to recognize TSC alums Katy Bader (of Bader Ranch) and Kristin Light (of Sissy Light), who she says have been “excellent, and integral, partners”.

The retreat began appropriately at Junk Gypsy – a business lead by Round Top’s most famous entrepreneurial duo, Aime and Jolie Sikes. TSC members and guests enjoyed late evening welcome cocktails and dancing to live music on the storefront’s lawn.

TSC co-founders Cheri Leavey and Whitney Long pose with Junk Gypsy co-founders Jolie and Aime Sikes at the Junk Gypsy Welcome Party. Kristen Dunning of Gently Soap and her Shark Tank supporter and Sprinkles cupcakes founder Candace Nelson reunite at The Halles. Lydia Tenet interviews Katie Kime at The Halles.

The group got down to business the following day with a full slate of speakers presenting at The Halles. Texas legends Katie Kime and Candace Nelson (“guest shark” on Shark Tank and founder of cupcake empire Sprinkles) were among the entrepreneurs who shared their stories. Curated by Castles and The Barr created an intimate seating area and florals for the speakers, most of whom were interviewed by Lydia Fenet, founder and CEO of the Lydia Fenet Agency and Claim Your Confidence podcast.

Following a lunch provided by local favorites Country Sunshine and Mandito’s and additional inspiring interviews at The Halles, the group moved on to Bader Ranch. At Bader Ranch, attendees were treated to shopping a selection of curated brands, and a round of sunset cocktails including margaritas from Contigo and passed Tex-Mex bites provided by chef Nick Middleton of Y Comida.

Brunch at Bader Ranch. Chef Brenna McBroom of The Frenchie Boutique Hotel provided brunch at Bader Ranch. Sip and shop at Bader Ranch.

TSC members and guests spent the final morning of the retreat at Bader Ranch at an outdoor dance cardio and pilates session with Bodies by Sav. The workout was followed by casual brunch bites provided by The Frenchie Boutique Hotel chef Brenna McBroom, and a conversation with textile designer and Round Top shop owner Courtney Barton.

It was a truly indulgent and informative event for all attendees. For more information about The Southern Coterie, or to participate in one of their events, visit here.