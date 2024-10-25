Art-loving Round Toppers donned chaps, spurs, and (simulated) side arms and moseyed over to The 550 District to witness the unveiling of artist Laura Goodson’s Inner Outlaw art collection.

The event took place inside The 550 Market during the Fall 2024 Antiques & Design Show featuring live Western music by Texas singer/songwriter Johnny Falstaff, light bites and cocktails served up by The Mark speakeasy, and wine provided by Rose Gold Rosé.

Partygoers embraced the night’s concept, dressing in various interpretations of the Inner Outlaw theme. Goodson, sporting a Clint Eastwood-worthy poncho and theatrical eye makeup, enthusiastically greeted guests wearing head-to-toe leather, conchos, and wide brimmed hats. A select few were given sneak peeks of the new artworks, which were draped in cloth prior to the official unveiling.

1 9 Erika Valdez, Kacy Tozzi, Amy McAuley, Kim Wolf. (Photo by Kolton King) 2 9 Johnny Falstaff, Christoph Alaya. (Photo by Kolton King) 3 9 Unidentified outlaws. (Photo by Candice Cowin) 4 9 Elizabeth Leaman, Paige Westhoff. (Photo by Kolton King) 5 9 Matt Hurley, Greg Fourticq, Marla Hurley, John Cone. (Photo by Kolton King) 6 9 Abby Byrom Botello, Lauren Wills Grover, Colin and Lucy Grover. (Photo by Kolton King) 7 9 Dennis Brackeen, Jamie Manning, Jenna McPhail, Juan Vasquez. (Photo by Kolton King) 8 9 Donna Valer, Heidi Chapman. (Photo by Kolton King) 9 9 Harrison Saunders, Kendra Brooks. (Photo by Kolton King)

The Inner Outlaw party debuted Goodson’s new sculptural lighting rendered in LED and wire, covetable new canvases illuminated with perfectly placed tubes of white, blue and green neon, and a large selection of her beloved cowboy and cowgirl-themed paintings.

Goodson sold multiple works directly from the gallery floor during the event and has continued selling the remaining Inner Outlaw Collection pieces online in the wake of the party. A few Inner Outlaw pieces are still available. To learn more about the collection and to purchase remaining pieces, visit here.