Award-winning interior designer and antiques maven Kim Hoegger of Kim Hoegger Home hosted a second seasonal Farmhaus Dinner this fall, welcoming Round Top shoppers and business owners to her bucolic Brenham residence once again. This time not only for dinner – but also for antiques shopping in her personal warehouse, and a front porch chat with Traditional Home magazine editor Krissa Rossbund.

Guests were greeted with cocktails and live country music by returning vocalist Cory Brooks as the doors to Hoegger’s antiques warehouse were rolled open for perusal. The event was truly a family affair, as Hoegger’s daughters served and assisted guests with purchases. After a bit of shopping and pecking at a charcuterie board provided by Brenham Charcuterie Boards, attendees gathered on the lawn for a chat with Rossbund. The editor lead an engaging discussion about the return of antiques into interior design and the role of both vintage and antiques as they relate to sustainability.

Following the chat, guests found their seats in the party barn decorated with Hoegger’s signature shade of coastal blue, and stunning florals in warm, muted fall tones. The menu for the evening was prepared by local restaurateur Tammie Mills of Blue Willow Café. Chef Tammie started the meal with a hearty arugula and white bean salad with prosciutto. The main course was a tender, juicy roasted chicken leg and thigh topped with a tarragon cream sauce and fried apples with mashed potatoes.

Desert was provided by another local – Tara Royer of Royers Pie Haven. Tiny cups of Bluebell Homemade Vanilla ice cream accompanied slices of Royers’ famous assortment of pies.

A few guests and Hoegger devotees lingered after the meal discussing plans to travel to France this November on Hoegger’s ladies’ guided culinary and antique tour of Provence. The fall tour has sold out, but Hoegger will be hosting additional tours in the spring and summer of 2025. To find out more, or to join the travel group, contact Hoegger, here. Tour group sizes are limited, so be sure to secure your spot ASAP.

The spring 2025 Farmhaus Dinner is set for Thursday, March 27, 2025. Tickets are already available for purchase, here. Snag your seat and make your plans to attend the Spring 2025 Round Top Antiques & Design Show, running March 20 – April 6.

Meanwhile, Kim has brought the essence of Provence to Round Top with her collection of decidedly classic and romantic antique furniture and home décor. There’s still a couple of days left to shop the Kim Hoegger Home collection at her new permanent barn (Barn M) in the expanded section of Blue Hills. To learn more about Kim Hoegger Home, visit here, or follow along on Instagram, here.