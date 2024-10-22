Ellis Motel’s inaugural luau was a smashing success, drawing a lively crowd to Henkel Square Market to get a taste of a whole hog roast by Merritt Meat Co., try their luck at a charity dunk tank benefitting Camp for All, and enjoy live music and shopping on the square.

Austin party band Satellite cranked out pop tunes at full volume from the front porch of Kemo Sabe – Round Top’s year-round custom millinery and Western wear shop – while guests milled through Humble Donkey‘s art gallery and store. The indoor bar at Ellis was packed by early evening, sending partygoers out into the courtyard, libations in hand, to enjoy the festivities.

Marla Hurley winds up to dunk former Round Top Mayor Mark Massey at The Ellis Motel Luau. (Photo by Kolton King) Former Round Top Mayor Mark Massey makes a splash in the dunk tank. Photo by Kolton King) Ellis Motel bartender and volunteer dunkee Clair Dettling dries off after a turn in the dunk tank. (Photo by Kolton King) Zuzi Całk and Zuzana Kastleman pose by The Little Cheese Shop charcuterie station. (Photo by Kolton King)

Guests adorned with leis and wearing Hawaiian-themed garb cheered and jeered participants in the Camp for All charity dunk tank set up on the lawn. Camp for All operates year-round, offering week-long summer sleepaway camps, weekend camps and day-long events during the year for children and adults with special needs and challenging illnesses.

Former Round Top mayor Mark Massey was the first in the tank, getting dunked repeatedly by locals (and twice by wife Kasey Massey). Ellis Motel bartender and all around good sport Claire Dettling was also one of many dunkees who stepped into the tank to help raise money.

Peckish partygoers indulged in charcuterie trays prepared by Zuzi Calk of The Little Cheese Shop. For those who were downright hungry, Merritt Meat Co. was serving mouthwatering barbeque including portions of pork meat and cracklings from the hog roast.

Satellite retured to the porch at Kemo Sabe with a blistering set of pop tunes. (Photo by Kolton King) Partygoers on the lawn at Ellis Motel. (Photo by Kolton King) Partygoers on the lawn at Henkel Square. (Photo by Kolton King)

It was a fun fall Friday night for locals and visitors alike in the heart of Round Top, and a new tradition that is expected to continue this spring. Stay tuned to RoundTop.com for information on the next luau.