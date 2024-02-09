Henkel Square Market, the year-round shopping hub in the heart of Round Top, seems to get better with each passing season. This winter brings the addition of two new vendors at the Round Top Antiques & Design Center and the completion of an impressive renovation at Humble Donkey Studio.

Beloved Henkel Square art and apparel store Humble Donkey Studio has undergone a six-figure makeover, turning the shop into a world class gallery space for displaying art and apparel from owners John and Laurie Lowery.

1 5 Humble Donkey Studio’s new, moody gallery space. (Photo by Leigh Michael) 2 5 Humble Donkey Studio’s new, moody gallery space. (Photo by Leigh Michael) 3 5 Humble Donkey Studio’s newly upgraded retail space. (Photo by Leigh Michael) 4 5 Miniature versions of original art by John Lowery of Humble Donkey Studio. (Photo by Leigh Michael) 5 5 Humble Donkey Studio offers apparel, home goods, gifts, and more. (Photo by Leigh Michael)

The Henkel Square gallery has been cladded in shiplap painted in a deep hue to set off John Lowery’s striking, colorful paintings. Professional gallery lighting also has been installed to further enhance the artist’s Texas-themed pieces. Need more? Vintage 1970s Turkish rugs sourced by Laurie Lowery are now on display in the gallery section of the store.

New front and side doors have been added to Humble Donkey Studio ‘s exterior, and a set of modern steel and glass double doors now lead out to a deck that conveniently faces the Ellis Motel bar and new neighbors Kemo Sabe Western wear.

The store’s home goods and apparel section also got a refresh with new cabinetry and lighting upstairs and down. A new dressing room and fixtures were added to accommodate original apparel pieces, many of which feature art by Lowery.

“The philosophy of the changes was to elevate the space to better showcase the art and new merchandise,” John Lowery says.

The new gallery space and updated apparel section is now open for viewing. Humble Donkey Studio will be open daily during the Spring Round Top Antiques + Design Show and Wednesdays through Sundays year-round outside of show seasons.

Meanwhile, two new dealers have alighted inside the Round Top Antiques and Design Center (RTAD) in Henkel Square. This Spring Show (set for March 14 through March 31), you can check out La Grange-based Lion’s Antiques. Lion’s offers wholesale imported antiques and specializes in antique doors and reclaimed building materials.

1 4 Lion’s Antiques imported antiques, now at the RTAD. 2 4 Lion’s Antiques imported antiques, now at the RTAD. 3 4 Rick Ingenthron Antiques, now available year-round at the RTAD. 4 4 Rick Ingenthron Antiques, now available year-round at the RTAD.

Blue Hills vendor Rick Ingenthron Antiques has also joined the RTAD’s group of 14 dealers, bringing even more fine European antiques including stripped and bleached case pieces, seating, tables, decor and art. The Round Top Antiques and Design Center is open year-round with extended hours during the Round Top Antiques Shows. Go here for more information.