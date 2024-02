About 150 guests bundled up in Texas chic winter finery scurried out of the cold and into the glowing barn at historic Los Olivos Farm in Burton for the highly anticipated Aprés Antiques Dinner designed by Charleston-based Garden & Gun magazine.

The event was presented by the tourism experts with Explore Charleston during the Round Top Winter Antiques + Design Show in January.

The night’s sub-freezing temperatures couldn’t keep the crowd of Round Top locals and business owners away from the promise of top shelf cocktails, award winning wine and a meal prepared by Leonard Botello IV of Truth BBQ and Round Top-based Merritt Meat Co. Live jazz by Django Foxtrot band and stunning winter white florals by Smithville’s Bloom Bar blended with dancing candlelight to make for a warm welcome on the especially chilly night.

1 10 The Barn at Los Olivos Farm. (Photo by Julie Wilhite Photography) 2 10 Guests to the Aprés Antiques Dinner were served by the team with Truth BBQ. (Photo by Julie Wilhite Photography) 3 10 Cocktails created with Charleston-based spirits. (Photo by Julie Wilhite Photography) 4 10 Live jazz by Django Foxtrot welcomed guests to The Barn at Los Olivos Farm. (Photo by Julie Wilhite Photography) 5 10 Live fire outdoor cooking with Truth BBQ. (Photo by Julie Wilhite Photography) 6 10 Smoked oyster appetizer by Truth BBQ. (Photo by Julie Wilhite Photography) 7 10 Crispy potato and caviar with crème fraîche appetizer by Truth BBQ. (Photo by Julie Wilhite Photography) 8 10 She-crab soup with oyster topper by Truth BBQ. (Photo by Julie Wilhite Photography) 9 10 Duck with parmesan grits and vegetables prepared by Truth BBQ. (Photo by Julie Wilhite Photography) 10 10 Bourbon bread pudding by Truth BBQ. (Photo by Julie Wilhite Photography)

A trio of cocktails created with spirits made in Charleston were the first offering of the evening. Guests were given the choice of a scofflaw made with High Wire Rye Whiskey, vermouth, lime and Jack Rudy grenadine; a jasmine gimlet prepared with High Wire Hat Trick Gin, jasmine simple syrup, lemon and bitters and a zero proof Charleston rosemary mule made with ginger beer, rosemary syrup and lime.

The Garden & Gun team not only brought the spirits of Charleston to Round Top, but also a taste of its famed low country cuisine. Smoked oyster appetizers from Lowcountry Oyster Co. were passed alongside bites of crispy potatoes with crème fraîche and caviar. A fried oyster from Lowcountry also garnished the first course of she-crab soup prepared with lump crab, crab roe, cream and sherry. The second course of roast duck with parmesan grits was especially decadent. In a speech before dinner, Chef Botello explained that the duck was confit for twelve hours and smoked an additional six hours – making the bird exceptionally flavorful.

1 6 Kathy and Dale Young, owners of Los Olivos Farm. (Photo by Julie Wilhite) 2 6 Abbie and Leonard Botello IV of Truth BBQ and Round Top-based businesses Merritt Meat Co. and Hotel Bebe. (Photo by Julie Wilhite Photography) 3 6 Round Top locals Carla Michalka, Jim Webb, Melissa Roberts, Leslie Avioli, Linda Plant and Michael Michalka at the Garden & Gun Aprés Antiques Dinner. (Photo by Julie Wilhite Photography) 4 6 John Cone and Greg Fourticq of Round Top’s Red Antler Bungalows and Round Top Liquor Shop. (Photo by Julie Wilhite Photography) 5 6 The glowing dining room during the Aprés Antiques Dinner inside The Barn at Los Olivos Farm. (Photo by Julie Wilhite Photography) 6 6 Pre-dinner speech by Chef Leonard Botello IV of Truth BBQ. (Photo by Julie Wilhite Photography)

The dessert course was comprised of a rich bourbon bread pudding paired with a southern scaffa shot made with amaro liqueur, bitters and more bourbon whiskey – ensuring that guests departed The Barn at Los Olivos Farm with full, warm bellies. Information about The Barn at Los Olivos Farm can be found here.

For those who didn’t score tickets to the sold-out Aprés Antiques Dinner, a bit of Charleston was on display at the special Garden & Gun Club pop up at Blue Hills during the Winter 2024 Antiques & Design Show in Round Top. A bar and lounge area decorated in rustic plaids, vegan caramel leather and birding print wallpaper were the backdrop for a select group of Charleston-based vendors. Visitors to the club enjoyed hot toddies and a host of other specialty beverages, beer, and wine while shopping fine jewelry from Croghan’s Jewel Box, feathered accessories by Brackish, and clothing by slow fashion brand Madison Mathews.

1 7 Garden & Gun Club at Blue Hills. (Photo by Julie Wilhite Photography) 2 7 Garden & Gun Club at Blue Hills. (Photo by Julie Wilhite Photography) 3 7 Garden & Gun Club at Blue Hills. (Photo by Julie Wilhite Photography) 4 7 Spotted: Blue Hills dealer and co-owner of Round Top store The Georgie Rose Gina Bowhill (center) stops by The Garden & Gun Club. (Photo by Julie Wilhite Photography) 5 7 Madison Mathews at The Garden & Gun Club at Blue Hills. (Photo by Julie Wilhite Photography) 6 7 Brackish at The Garden & Gun Club at Blue Hills. Madison Mathews at The Garden & Gun Club at Blue Hills. (Photo by Julie Wilhite Photography) 7 7 Croghan’s Jewel Box at The Garden & Gun Club at Blue Hills. (Photo by Julie Wilhite Photography)

The Garden & Gun crew will be back in Texas this month for the Garden & Gun Rodeo Smokeshow on February 24. They will once again partner with Truth BBQ for an evening of food, cocktails, and a curated group of makers including Lucchese boots and Round Top’s own Modern Marla and Kemo Sabe. Check here for details and to purchase tickets.