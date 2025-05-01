Halles Art Barn at The Halles hosted its first activation during the Round Top Spring 2025 Antiques & Design Show, celebrating artists in residence Steve Wrubel and Angela Fabbri.

An intimate crowd of admirers, designers and collectors passed through the gallery for ranch water cocktails and glasses of chilled Ride & Ridden sauvignon blanc featuring labels with Wrubel’s Rodeo Series art.

John Walker, husband of the gallery’s curator Catherine D. Anspon played bartender and DJ for the evening, spinning a list of classic and contemporary country music hits.

1 15 Rob Schanen, Angela Fabbri, Cosimo Blodgett. (Photo by Kolton King) 2 15 John Sughrue, Steve Wrubel, Christina Craemer, Jim Kastleman. (Photo by Kolton King) 3 15 Linda Plant, Steve Wrubel. (Photo by Catherine D. Anspon) 4 15 Hedy Carter, Steve Wrubel, Cheryl McMullen, Audrey Franz. (Photo by Kolton King) 5 15 Ashley Beshara, Elyse Reuter, Kali Steele, Kelie Mayfield, Jennifer Henderson, Kim Le Daniela Gonzalez, Rebecca Ramos, Abbey Branch Tehya Leigh. (Photo by Kolton King) 6 15 Donna Balin, Brittany Galvin, Jennifer Pergante, Christine Huff. (Photo by Catherine D. Anspon) 7 15 Jessica Zachary, Marco Nicolayevsky. (Photo by Kolton King) 8 15 Catherine D. Anspon, Barbara Paull, Bunny Radoff. (Photo by Kolton King) 9 15 Amy Tyndell, Shellie McCown. (Photo by Kolton King) 10 15 Mike Palmer, Becky Monroe, Steve Wrubel. (Photo by Kolton King) 11 15 Cosmio Blodgett, Zuzana Kastleman. (Photo by Kolton King) 12 15 George Elhert with Gemma, Jim Kastleman. (Photo by Kolton King) 13 15 Candice Cowin, Jessica Uccello, Zuzana Kastleman. (Photo by Kolton King) 14 15 John Walker. (Photo by Kolton King) 15 15 Leean Wenske. (Photo by Catherine D. Anspon)

Fabbri and Wrubel discussed their processes and inspirations, chatting at length with diverse group of guests including collectors, designers and casual admirers – discussing their processes and inspirations and sharing the stories behind individual works.

Wrubel’s collection will remain permanently at the gallery, which is open Fridays and Saturdays year-round and full time during the antiques shows. Following a successful spring show, Fabbri will continue to show at Halles Art Barn through spring 2026.

Be sure to stop by Halles Art Barn this spring during The Compound’s Round Top Art Festival, May 16 – 18.

