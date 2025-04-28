Artist Donald Robertson (aka Drawbertson) made his Round Top debut by the pool at the dazzling James Cabana at the Red Antler Luxury Bungalows this spring.

The James Cabana pool house at Red Antler was transformed into a gallery space to display the artist’s pieces. Robertson also created new works en presence and signed copies of his book Sofa King Great. Invited guests enjoyed music, cocktails and delicious bites from Red Antler chef Lawrence Fogarty who created savory crisped rice treats just for the event.

1 6 Donald Robertson’s art book Sofa King Great was available for purchase and signing at the event. (Photo by Jordan Geibel) 2 6 Artist Donald Robertson at Red Antler. 3 6 Robertson signed copies of his book Sofa King Great in his signature whimsical style using hot pink painter’s tape. (Photo by Jordan Geibel) 4 6 Artist Steve Wrubel shows off a pair of paints painted by collab partner Donald Robertson. (Photo by Jordan Geibel) 5 6 Party by a pool: Robertson and Wrubel set up their pieces by the pool at Red Antler. (Photo by Jordan Geibel) 6 6 Setting the scene: fresh flowers and top shelf beverages are always on hand at the James Cabana at Red Antler. (Photo by Jordan Geibel)

Robertson brought a series of collaborative pieces created with fine art photographer Steve Wrubel, whose work is featured year-round at Halles Art Barn at The Halles. Wrubel’s Rodeo Series pieces served as the backdrop for Robertson’s whimsical themes. Works were overlaid with Robertson’s signature red lips, hand painted words, and flowers. All painted with common house paint.

To shop pieces from the Drawbertson + Wrubel collaboration, visit here.

1 32 (Photo by Jordan Geibel) 2 32 (Photo by Jordan Geibel) 3 32 (Photo by Jordan Geibel) 4 32 (Photo by Jordan Geibel) 5 32 (Photo by Jordan Geibel). 6 32 Michael Sorellle , Sheridan Hathaway. (Photo by Jordan Geibel) 7 32 (Photo by Jordan Geibel) 8 32 Steve Wrubel, Billy Fong. (Photo by Jordan Geibel) 9 32 (Photo by Jordan Geibel) 10 32 (Photo by Jordan Geibel) 11 32 (Photo by Jordan Geibel) 12 32 (Photo by Jordan Geibel) 13 32 (Photo by Jordan Geibel) 14 32 (Photo by Jordan Geibel) 15 32 (Photo by Jordan Geibel) 16 32 (Photo by Jordan Geibel) 17 32 (Photo by Jordan Geibel) 18 32 (Photo by Jordan Geibel) 19 32 (Photo by Jordan Geibel) 20 32 (Photo by Jordan Geibel) 21 32 (Photo by Jordan Geibel) 22 32 (Photo by Jordan Geibel) 23 32 (Photo by Jordan Geibel) 24 32 (Photo by Jordan Geibel) 25 32 (Photo by Jordan Geibel) 26 32 (Photo by Jordan Geibel) 27 32 (Photo by Jordan Geibel) 28 32 (Photo by Jordan Geibel) 29 32 (Photo by Jordan Geibel) 30 32 (Photo by Jordan Geibel) 31 32 (Photo by Jordan Geibel) 32 32 (Photo by Jordan Geibel)

Round Top Round Up: Ben Kastleman, Bob Vance, Alexis Guillory, Dorinda Guillory, Molly Yjeodit , Alexis Guillory, Donald Robertson, Elizabeth Leaman, Anna and Will Adamson, Cari Brashier, Kendall Kobza, Stephanie Petru, Joan and Jerry Herring, John Cone, Jerry Perry, Cathy Greir, Jenn Borden, Frieda Mullowney, Lauren Taft, Bailey Hart, Libby Taft, Angela Fabbri, Steve Wrubel, Laura Key, Windsor Mckenna, Jennifer, Marcia Smart, Kiki Pate, Susan Bednar Long, Angella Estess, RJ Casey, Karrie Leavy, Shanna and Rob Schanen, Jessica Uccello, Ian Jauw, Sophia Massey and Owen Massey, Dennis Brackeen, Brandi Benditz, Zuzanna Kastleman, Erin Lail, Laura Goodson, Michael Sorellle , Sheridan Hathaway, Laura Dell, Debbie Ulrich, Misty Smathers, Victoria Macnaughton, Wade Greene, Alex Keene, Bryan Carp, Robyn Carb, Courtney Dallaire, Rose McFarland, Josh McFarland, Dana Vidal, Julie Zander, Juan Vasquez, Susan Boss , Arthur Boss, Amy Hargett, Natasha Croxall, Sonni Anderson, Liz Collins, Ginger Walker, Billy Fong, Toni Nash, Hannah Vickery, Nerissa Vonn Helpenstill, Ally Henderson.