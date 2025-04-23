The inaugural Round Top Designer Show House drew 1,400 visitors through its double front doors this spring. The event brought together a cohort of Texas design glitterati and an impressive collection of top home brands in support of Camp For All, a local nonprofit that provides barrier free camping experiences for children and adults with challenging illnesses and special needs.

A total of $5,000 was earned for Camp For All from ticket sales and special events held at the show house during the Spring 2025 Round Top Antiques & Design Show.

From the finishes to the furniture, the show house exemplified a sophisticated spin on country living. A group of esteemed designers worked their magic inside and out, including Renea Abbott, Shabby Slips; Kurt Bielawski, More Design + Build; Kara Childress; Julie Dodson, Dodson Interiors; Darla Bankston May, Bankston May Associates; Marcus Mohon, Mohon Interiors; Staci Steidley, Studio Steidley; and Susan Semmelmann, Semmelmann Interiors.

1 17 The Spring 2025 Round Top Designer Show House. (Photo by Julie Soefer Photography) 2 17 Dining Room by Mohon Interiors. (Photo by Julie Soefer Photography) 3 17 Living room by Mohon Interiors. (Photo by Julie Soefer Photography) 4 17 Living room nook by Mohon Interiors. (Photo by Julie Soefer Photography) 5 17 Kitchen by Mohon Interiors. (Photo by Julie Soefer Photography) 6 17 Kitchen by Mohon Interiors. (Photo by Julie Soefer Photography) 7 17 Lounge by Darla Bankston May. (Photo by Julie Soefer Photography) 8 17 Lounge by Darla Bankston May. (Photo by Julie Soefer Photography) 9 17 The downstairs lounge at the spring 2025 Round Top Designer Show House. (Photo by Julie Soefer Photography) 10 17 Guest suite by Susan Semmelmann. (Photo by Julie Soefer Photography) 11 17 Guest suite by Staci Steidley. (Photo by Julie Soefer Photography) 12 17 Primary bedroom by Julie Dodson. (Photo by Julie Soefer Photography) 13 17 Primary bath by Julie Dodson. (Photo by Julie Soefer Photography) 14 17 Upper den by Renea Abbott. (Photo by Julie Soefer Photography) 15 17 Upper den by Renea Abbott. (Photo by Julie Soefer Photography) 16 17 Powder bath by Kara Childress. (Photo by Julie Soefer Photography) 17 17 Exterior fireside by Darla Bankston May. (Photo by Julie Soefer Photography)

The group brought to life a custom-built, 3,500-square-foot home in The Estates at Astoria development. Event director Annie Boland and presenting sponsors Ferguson, Kohler, and Thermador hosted a series of events at the home, which was also open daily for touring during the Spring 2025 Round Top Antiques & Design Show in March.

Planning has already begun for the next Round Top Designer Show House. The location, architect and designers are being scouted for the event, which is set for fall 2026. Stay tuned here for more updates and information.