Ellis Motel bar and Kemo Sabe western wear joined forces to host the Cosmic Honky Tonk celebration in Henkel Square this spring. The party, complete with food, drinks and a mechanical bull, benefits the Gardenia E. Janssen Animal Shelter.

The square was crawling with antiques show goers, business owners, and Round Top royalty – all happy to pitch in and support a good cause.

1 2 Marla Hurley takes a ride for charity. (Photo by Kolton King) 2 2 Satellite Band lights up Kemo Sabe’s porch.

Ellis Motel offered its outstanding cocktails with spicy palomas at the top of the list. A variety of hits by Satellite Band out of Austin provided the soundtrack for the evening. Among the menu offerings by Catrinas Catering were watermelon margs and fresh ceviche and fish tacos.

The Cosmic Honky Tonk event exceeded its fundraising goal for the night, providing much-needed funding to GJAS.

1 6 The stars come out at night: Rob and Shanna Schanen of Round Top Film Festival, RJ Casey and date. (Photo by Kolton King) 2 6 Kasey and Mark Massey. (Photo by Kolton King) 3 6 Caleb Harris, Hollie Harris, Kim Harris, Isabell-Turner. (Photo by Kolton King) 4 6 Jessica Freeman, Leah Henry. (Photo by Kolton King) 5 6 6 6 Paul Dubie, Ed Grusnis. (Photo by Kolton King)

In 2024 GJAS provided sanctuary for 1,682 abandoned and unwanted dogs and cats. At the core of the shelter’s mission is a profound commitment to saving lives. For the past five years the shelter has saved 97% of its intake. Upon arrival, staff conduct thorough examinations, administer vaccinations, and provide necessary medical treatments, ensuring every animal is well cared for.

The next fundraiser gala for GJAS is scheduled for May 17, 2025. The funds raised during the annual Homeward Bound gala are essential, directly supporting the shelter’s day-to-day operations. These contributions help cover the costs of medical care, enrichment programs, utilities, and staff salaries, ensuring that GJAS can continue to provide top-notch care to every animal.

Moreover, the fundraiser allows the shelter to expand its programs and services, reaching even more animals in need and enhancing the overall quality of care. To learn more about GJAS, or to volunteer or donate, visit here.