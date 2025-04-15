The Round Top Family Library (RTFL) has officially broken ground on a substantial expansion project that will see the addition of 3,600 square feet to its main building and other important upgrades.

RTFL has thoughtfully considered how to best expand its reach and resources for over a decade. Now, with commemorative shovels in hand, that vision has begun to take shape. This expansion marks a pivotal step forward for the library and the growing Round Top community it proudly serves.

The afternoon began with a warm welcome from Craig Moreau, executive director of RTFL, who shared a heartfelt message about the years of planning, collaboration, and commitment that have gone into the capital campaign.

“This is a proud and emotional moment for everyone who believes in the mission of this library,” said Moreau.

“We’re not just expanding a building — we’re expanding opportunities, access, and community. I want to extend my deepest appreciation to every single person here today – it is because of your generosity and support that we can begin this next chapter.”

Moreau also welcomed architect David Bucek of Stern & Bucek, and contractor Derrick Jernigan of Horizon Builders, who will lead the construction of the new addition. Together with the RTFL Board and staff, they helped kick off the ceremonial groundbreaking to the cheers and applause of over 80 guests.

The event was attended by Round Top’s Mayor Judith Vincent, Justice of the Peace Jamie Moreau and Round Top Mayor Pro Tem Amy Bone, along with many generous supporters and local families — all of whom have played a role in supporting the library’s mission.

A special commemorative poster was unveiled honoring the donors who have contributed nearly $1.5 million toward the campaign’s $1.75 million goal. Following the groundbreaking, guests were invited into the beautiful and historic main library for a celebratory toast led by RTFL Board President Jenn Broadbent. Her remarks echoed the excitement and gratitude shared by all, as she raised a glass to the future of the library and the community it serves.

Round Top Mayor Judith Vincent, Amy Bone, Pam Langford, Craig Moreau, Kathy Young, Derrick Jernigan and Jenn Broadbent.

Champagne and cake added a festive note to the celebration, and guests stayed for hours, mingling and reminiscing in the place that has long been a cultural and educational cornerstone of the Round Top community.

In recent years, RTFL has seen a remarkable surge in demand, especially in its educational programs for children. The library has more than doubled its after-school and summer offerings, becoming an essential hub for learning and enrichment.

“We are beyond thrilled to begin this exciting chapter,” said Pam Langford, board of directors member and chair of the capital campaign.

“This expansion has been years in the making, and we’re grateful for every person who believed in this vision and helped bring it to life. This expansion is not only a response to increasing community needs — it’s a celebration of what’s possible when people come together to invest in the future.”

Guests enjoy champagne and cake to kick off the groundbreaking celebration inside RTFL’s Main Library building.

The groundbreaking marks the beginning of construction on the expanded main library, which will provide increased space for educational programming, community gatherings, and enhanced access to resources for all ages.

To learn more about the expansion or to support the capital campaign, visit here. You can also contact the library at 979.249.2700 or email [email protected].