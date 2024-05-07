A day of shopping and dining in Round Top is peak Mother’s Day. The town’s favorite shopping squares, restaurants and bars are open weekends year-round, including Mother’s Day weekend. Whether you’re treating yourself, your mom, a mother figure, or a rowdy group of mom friends, this small town offers countless ways to take care of the ones who take care of everyone else.

From superb stays and fine dining to great gifts, here’s a list of the best ways to celebrate a Round Top Mother’s Day:

HOSTIE

The ultimate luxury Mother’s Day begins with booking lodging for Mother’s Day weekend through HOSTIE. HOSTIE manages some of the best rental properties in and around town, all with concierge service at your beck and call. You can even have adult beverages, groceries, and/or a catered meal delivered to your rental.

Go a step further and book HOSTIE Transportation to drive mom around town for a shopping spree. Bottomless champagne and mimosas can be enjoyed during your trip with the ultimate designated driver.

1 4 In addition to full concierge services for your stay, HOSTIE Transportation offers stress-free rides around Round Top and beyond. 2 4 HOSTIE property: Oak View 3 4 HOSTIE property: Oak View 4 4 HOSTIE property: Seven Oaks Ranch

Round Top Village

The Round Top Village suite of shops is a must-stop for great gifts. From luxury home goods at Bella’s Candles and Courtney Barton to handmade silver pieces from Richard Schmidt Jewelry and apparel and accessories from Simple Rags and The Store (Tutu & Lilli + M.U.S.E), mom is sure to find something she’ll love at this modern retail enclave. Round Top Village is open Thursday through Sunday year-round.

1 5 Beauty and fragrance in bloom at Bella’s Candles in Round Top Village 2 5 Give them the moon and stars at Richard Schmidt Jewelry in Round Top Village 3 5 Richard Schmidt + Simple Rags clothing at Round Top Village 4 5 Courtney Barton store in Round Top Village. (Photo courtesy of Courtney Barton) 5 5 Round Top Village shops

The 303

For the clothes horse mom. From Harper Worn & Weathered to Bombshell Betty and Pixie and the Moon Vintage, treat mom to the best of the best in vintage and reimagined clothing and Western wear at The 303. Brandy, Betty, and Marisela are on hand on the weekends to help with fitting and styling. Lean on them for fashion advice, adding belt loops, and shaping vintage hats.

Henkel Square Market

Treat mom to lunch at the legendary Royer’s Café, or top-rated barbecue from Merritt Meat Co. in Henkel Square proper. Then stop for a sweet little treat at Royer’s Pie Haven or Lollitop Sweet Shop. From there, take mom shopping at Modern Marla, where pre-loved designer clothing and accessories and complimentary coupes of Vueve are always on the menu.

Henkel Square is also home to Sapana. Wrap mom with love and comfort in one of owner Jolie Helms’ coveted blanket coats. The brand’s signature kantha quilt creations have become a Round Top wardrobe staple. With so many styles and colors to choose from, and accessories like handmade dhurrie bags and more, there is something in store for every mom.

1 6 Sapana blanket coats come in a wide range of colors and patterns. 2 6 Vetted second hand luxury by Modern Marla. (Photo by Chris Pierre Bachman) 3 6 If you are a pearl girl, these freshwater marvels are a must from Wimberly Inc. 4 6 Hat wall at Kemo Sabe Round Top (photo by Kolton King) 5 6 Kick back with a cocktail at the Ellis Motel. 6 6 Fresh pies await at Royers Cafe.

Nothing goes better with a blanket coat than a pair of boots and some jewels. Wimberly Inc. has both. Stop in for a try-on session amidst their massive selection of vintage and gently worn boots. Complete your ‘fit’ with Wimberly’s curated collection of stylish casual wear and costume jewelry.

If mom doesn’t own a hat, Kemo Sabe is the place to find and customize the perfect topper. Pop in weekends year-round to peruse their large selection, or make an appointment for a custom accessorizing session with the expert hat making staff.

Got a mom who loves art? Take her to Humble Donkey. At the recently expanded gallery space featuring original art by artist/co-owner John Lowery she can choose from originals, prints and branded merch, much of which is printed with Lowery’s colorful, Texas-themed paintings.

End your visit to Henkel Square with a cocktail break at the Ellis Motel bar. Don’t forget to pick up some of cheeky merch in honor of Round Top icon Lee Ellis before you leave.

The 550 District

Home to luxury western wear and accessories purveyor Rockabilly Baroness and the artisans of The 550 Market including Thunderbird Hats, Chimayo Jackets, Viva Denverado, and more. The 550 District also offers great food and drinks at The Stone Cellar and Jon Perez Lounge. If mom is a music fan, take her to catch Woodhead Green and Risky Liver Band live at The Stone Cellar on May 11 from 7 – 11 pm.

1 5 Vintage Western wear, home goods and more at Viva Denverado at The 550 Market. 2 5 Thunderbird Hats custom hattery at The 550 Market. (Photo by Melinda Ortley) 3 5 D. Petra jewelry at Rockabilly Baroness. (Photo by Melinda Ortley) 4 5 Brass sculptures by Lisa Lee Bagby at The 550 Market. (Photo by Melinda Ortley) 5 5 Designer and fine vintage clothing at Rockabilly Baroness. (Photo by Melinda Ortley)

Rolland Square

Grab a coffee at Round Top Coffee Shop for a little pick-me-up and continue the shopping fun at the Rolland Square suite of shops. A new, locally made handbag from Curate by Stash could be the perfect Mother’s Day gift, or let Vandi Hodges of Via Vandi style mom in a vintage kimono and get her started on the perfect necklace or earring stack made with her modern classic jewelry designs. Meanwhile, more vintage boots and small-town merch can be had at Townsend Provisions. Townsend’s upstairs loft is home to a vintage boot gallery that is not to be missed.

You also don’t want to miss out on stop at Leslie Kristen. Beyond her great selection of clothing, accessories and vintage pieces, a chat with Leslie may be the most fun you will have all day.

Meanwhile, The Monarch is the perfect spot to find clothing, accessories and party items for younger moms, or moms who are young at heart. Shop department store clothing brands like Free People and Daydreamer. Owner Kait Kirby will be offering sips, bites and discounts to customers on Saturday, May 11. Just next door to the Monarch is the spot for moms who love to cook and entertain. She’ll want to sample all of the olive oils, sauces and vinegars at Texas Best Goods to find the perfect addition to her pantry.

1 5 Kimono and fine jewelry from Via Vandi 2 5 Give the gift of fun from The Monarch 3 5 Loire Navy Hair Hide tote from Stash. 4 5 The loft boot room at Townsend Provisions. 5 5 One stop martini fixins’ shop at Texas Best Goods in Rolland Square

Minden Square

MimiBella Linenwear is a Round Top fixture, offering the finest in breezy linen tops, dresses and sleepwear. Make dinner plans at the newly expanded Round Top Brewing, where the fresh, seasonal menu and house brewed beers go perfectly with the live music offered most weekends.

Junk Gypsy

There’s no better stop in town for cowgirl fun and fantasy than Junk Gypsy. The Sikes sisters put Round Top on the map in the early aughts and continue to delight visitors with their signature brand of downhome sparkle and junk chic. Shop home décor, boots, hats, clothing and accessories to your heart’s content in the dazzling retail world they have created. You can also stay at their self-styled Wander Inn hotel, where a basket of fresh homemade biscuits is delivered to lodgers each morning.

There’s nothing like a Round Top Mother’s Day. Make your plans in advance by referring to our guide and treat yourself, your mom friends, or the mother figure in your life to a memorable weekend.