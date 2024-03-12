The Round Top fashion set will salute the sartorial side of the Spring Antiques + Design Show again this season with five runway shows scheduled to take place featuring everything from upcycled vintage from the fields to French ready-to-wear direct from Paris.

Here are the Round Top Fashion Shows You Need to Know:

The 550 Market Round Top Red Carpet Fashion Show

In what may be the biggest show of the season, the Round Top Red Carpet Fashion Show by The 550 Market is set to take place on Wednesday, March 27, featuring luxury contemporary and vintage clothing and accessories curated by Cathy Frietsch of Rockabilly Baroness and The 550 Market’s exclusive vendors. All this alongside Western inspired ready-to-wear pieces by legendary French fashion house Balmain, and more luxury vintage gathered from around the world by Cameron Silver of Los Angeles’ Decades Inc. boutique.

The event, held inside the historic Round Top Dance Hall, will be accompanied by a live performance from The Brown Sugar Band at 7 pm. Platinum Premium Lounge Experience tickets include an opportunity to meet Rockabilly Baroness and The 550 Market designers and makers as well as front row seating, a gift bag with goodies from The 550 vendors, complimentary Veuve Clicquot champagne and cocktails.

VIP tickets include access to the adjacent speakeasy, The Mark, priority seating, free Veuve Clicquot champagne and drink specials. Proceeds from the event benefit the Fayetteville Community Center & Performance Theater project. Get tickets here.

1 3 Balmain spring-summer 2024 pre-collection is coming to The 550 Market. 2 3 Balmain spring-summer 2024 pre-collection is coming to The 550 Market. 3 3 Cameron Silver of Decades, Inc.

Brett Kane of Balmain is expected to bring pieces from the brand’s Western-inspired spring-summer 2024 pre-collection for both men and women, along with accessories and bags. Cameron Silver of Decades, Inc. travels the globe in search of vintage couture, dresses stars for the red carpet, has curated a museum exhibition for MOCA, and starred in Bravo’s The Dukes of Melrose.

Selections by both Cameron Silver for Decades Inc. and Balmain will be available for purchase at The 550 Market from March 18 through March 30.

Dirty Bohemian Western Vintage Renegades Fashion Show

The Dirty Bohemian Western Vintage Renegades Fashion Show is set for Thursday, March 21 at 7:30 pm at Festival Hill. See new creations from owner Beth Weishuhn and vintage and reimagined pieces by Round Top clothing collectors and designers. There also will be live music from Pendulum Hearts.

Proceeds from the Dirty Bohemian show will benefit the Festival Hill Gardens & Grounds Committee. The committee, founded by the late Cisco Pinedo of Cisco Home and Cisco Village, is working to restore the outdoor environments of the venerable performance venue. Get tickets here.

1 3 Paloma Pinedo, Festival Hill’s James Dick and Jamie Lee Manning at the fall 2023 Western Vintage Fashion Show at Cisco Village (photo by Jordan Geibel) 2 3 Beth Weishuhn of Dirty Bohemian on the catwalk at the fall 2023 Western Vintage Fashion Show hosted by Crown Bar at Cisco Village (photo by Jordan Geibel) 3 3 Fall 2023 Western Vintage Fashion Show at Cisco Village (photo by Jordan Geibel)

Pixie and the Moon Presents: Bandits and Bandoliers, A Tribute to Gilley’s and Urban Cowboy Vintage Western Fashion Show

Next up will be the Pixie and the Moon Presents: Bandits and Bandoliers, A Tribute to Gilley’s at The 303. The tribute event and accompanying Urban Cowboy Vintage Western Fashion Show will take place at The 303 on Friday, March 22, at 7:30 pm, featuring owner Marisela Flores’ collection of fine vintage Western wear, boots and accessories.

Come for the fashion, stay for the mechanical bull riding and Dolly Parton lookalike contest. Proceeds will go to Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service in support of victims of the Texas panhandle fires. Get tickets here.

1 3 Fall 2023 Pixie and the Moon Vintage Bandits & Bandoliers vintage western fashion show at The 303 (photo by Kolton King) 2 3 Marisela Flores of Pixie and the Moon Vintage at the fall 2023 Bandits & Bandoliers vintage western fashion show at The 303 (photo by Kolton King) 3 3 Fall 2023 Pixie and the Moon Vintage Bandits & Bandoliers vintage western fashion show at The 303 (photo by Kolton King)

Vincent Peach Fine Jewelry Gourmet Wine Dinner & Fashion Show

Vincent Peach Fine Jewelry will host the 8th Biannual Gourmet Wine Dinner & Fashion Show at Market Hill starting at 5 pm on March 26. Expect a four course gourmet meal by Duo with fashion from Michelle Garcia Couture. Get tickets here.

The 303 Rodeo Runway Fashion Show & Social

The 303 venue will also host its own Rodeo Runway Fashion Show on Wednesday, March 27, beginning at 7:30 pm. Models will strut the wooden deck runway in vintage and reimagined pieces from vendors Worn & Weathered, Bombshell Betty and more. Meet up at The 303 starting at 6 pm for late night shopping, cocktails and socializing after the show until 10 pm.

This good time is free of charge and open to all.