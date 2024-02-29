A dazzling crowd dressed in black tie and theater chic attire showed for the third annual A Night at the Theater themed fundraiser gala held at Windy Knoll. The event drew more than 250 people and raised well over half-a-million dollars for the Fayetteville Community Center & Performance Theater project.

Attendees were treated to a spectacular evening of entertainment, food and lively auctions at the gala, which was co-chaired by Joan Herring and Wendy Burks. Catering and decorations were provided by The Ballroom at Bayou Place – Kirksey Gregg Productions.

1 3 Emcee Sam Malone (photo by Michael Hart) 2 3 Donnie and Beau Blacketer (Photo by Michael Hart) 3 3 SASS: Sharon Montgomery, Gigi Welling, and Becky Williams (photo by Michael Hart)

The evening began with a performance from father-son duo Donnie and Beau Blacketer who welcomed the crowd with mellow country tunes. The trio known as SASS — Sharon Montgomery, Gigi Welling and Becky Williams — took to the stage ahead of the live auction and delighted everyone with their special combination of high energy and. . . well, a sassy attitude. The group led up to the live auction with their own special version of “Hey, Big Spender!”

Houston radio personality Sam Malone was the emcee for the evening. Malone revved up the crowd for Austin auctioneer Andrew Bost, encouraging bidders to go all in on the list of live auction offerings coordinated by Cathy Bauer. There were great destination packages available, including trips to Cabo, Marfa/Ft. Davis and Park City, as well as dinners at the Wine Bar at the Grand Fayette Hotel, Duo at Market Hill, Boon & Co. and even an evening at Doctor Mazie and Brent Leftwich’s home.

1 9 Jerry and Joan Herring, Wendy and Cade Burks of the Fayetteville Community Center & Performance Theater. (Photo by Chris Pierre Bachman) 2 9 Reid Bader, Tina Bader, Ian Bader, David Ewers, Becky Bader, Shannon Murphy-Sachanowicz, Les Sachanowicz, Page Moore , Michael Moore. (Photo by Chris Pierre Bachman) 3 9 Kami Sisson and Mike Cavender (Photo by Chris Pierre Bachman) 4 9 Michael Kennelly, Nicole Scarbrough, Billy Brown (Photo by Chris Pierre Bachman) 5 9 Jim Stein, April Fayette (Photo by Chris Pierre Bachman) 6 9 Tom and Judy Hill (Photo by Chris Pierre Bachman) 7 9 Joan Herring, Mike Hall, Wendy Burks (Photo by Chris Pierre Bachman) 8 9 Joan Herring, Cheryl Mellenthin, Wendy Burks (Photo by Chris Pierre Bachman) 9 9 Mary Le, Arne Johnson, Di Greg Walla (Photo by Chris Bachman)

Other auction items included an experience at Round Top’s Rockabilly Baroness and a performance from Black Cat Choir. La Grange’s Richard Schmidt Jewelry even made a special set of jewelry for the evening. Spectacular adventures — including an African safari, a Louisiana fishing trip, and a hunting, golfing, lodging and culinary package from Billy Brown and his Big Easy Ranch — were also up for bidding.

Antique weapons specialists Rebecca and Bob Axelrod of Axe Antiques again provided the item drawing the highest live auction bid. Axe’s impeccable set of circa 1840 French dueling pistols went for $19,000.

Not to be outdone, the silent auction drew a bid of $100,000 for an artwork entitled Pool Party by Round Top’s John Lowery of Humble Donkey Studio.

1 20 John and Laurie Lowery (Photo by Chris Pierre Bachman) 2 20 “Pool Party” original art by John Lowery of Humble Donkey Studio. 3 20 Rebecca and Bob Axelrod (Photo by Chris Pierre Bachman) 4 20 Set of circa 1840 French dueling pistols from Axe Antiques 5 20 Mary Le, Arne Johnson, Di Greg Walla (Photo by Chris Bachman) 6 20 Jim Stein, April Fayette (Photo by Chris Pierre Bachman) 7 20 Sue and Tomas Romero (Photo by Chris Pierre Bachman) 8 20 Nova Stoneceipher, Katherine DeStefano (Photo by Chris Pierre Bachman) 9 20 Michael Kennelly, Nicole Scarbrough, Billy Brown (Photo by Chris Pierre Bachman) 10 20 Lori and Kevin Dunne (Chris Pierre Bachman) 11 20 Fred and Vicki Roberts (Photo by Michael Hart) 12 20 Daniel and Mary Lou Marks (Photo by Chris Pierre Bachman) 13 20 Brent and Dr. Mazie Leftwich (Photo by Chris Pierre Bachman) 14 20 Susan Budge, Rick Paulson (Photo by Chris Pierre Bachman) 15 20 Reid Bader, Tina Bader, Ian Bader, David Ewers, Becky Bader, Shannon Murphy-Sachanowicz, Les Sachanowicz, Page Moore , Michael Moore. (Photo by Chris Pierre Bachman) 16 20 Marla and Matt Hurley (Photo by Chris Pierre Bachman) 17 20 John and Lisa Walker (Photo by Chris Pierre Bachman) 18 20 Jeff Heintschel, Tory Farley (Photo by Chris Pierre Bachman) 19 20 Kim Kaufhold Young, Morgan Zator, Rebecca McKee, Mary Gilbert Korth, Sara Hatfield, Christy Koenig, Diane Little, Elizabeth Adams (Photo by Chris Pierre Bachman) 20 20 Joan Herring, Linda Plant, Wendy Burks (Photo by Chris Pierre Bachman)

Another highlight of this Fayetteville Community Center & Performance Theater night came with the showing of a video on the new theater project shared by Justin Dehn. It can be seen on YouTube via the project’s website.

The Fayetteville Community Center Group, the 501(c)(3) organization spearheading the Fayetteville Community Center & Performance Theater project, revealed that funding has been achieved for Phase I. This phase centers around the rebuilding of the historic Knesek building which will have large public spaces and serve as the theater’s lobby. Fundraising continues for Phase II, the building of a 150 seat, state-of-the-art theater behind the rebuilt Knesek Building.

For more information on the Fayetteville Community Center & Performance Theater project, or to donate, go here.

Round Top Seen: Kim Kaufhold Young, Morgan Zator, Rebecca McKee, Mary Gilbert Korth, Sara Hatfield, Christy Koenig, Diane Little, Elizabeth Adams, Linda Plant, Brent and Dr. Mazie Leftwich, Brandt and Annette Edwards, Daniel and Mary Lou Marks, Frank Hillbolt and Denise Jacobs, Sue and Tomas Romero, Jeff Heintschel and Tory Farley, Marla and Matt Hurley, John and Laurie Lowery, and John and Lisa Walker.