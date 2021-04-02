Where to Drink in Round Top: Bars, Hotels, Dance Halls, Breweries and Wineries to Know
When you get thirsty — and we’re talking over-21 thirsty — there are plenty of options for where to wet your whistle, year-round in the greater Round Top area. Whether you’re in town for the Spring Round Top Antiques Show or enjoying a quieter time in the Texas countryside, these are some of our favorite picks.
You’ll see everyone you know from Houston, Austin, and Round Top. Say hi to proprietor Lee Ellis. (Hint: He looks like ZZ Top’s Billy Gibbons in overalls.) 185 Henkel Circle at Henkel Square, Round Top
The name says it all. Stop in for supper or something to sip. Better yet, make it both. 104 West Wantke Road, Round Top
You’ve passed it a hundred times and always meant to stop, right?
3031 FM 1291, Fayetteville
A bit of L.A. in R.T. Indoor, outdoor tables by the pool. Yes, we said pool.
204 E. Mill Street, Hotel Lulu, Round Top
Looking for live music to go with country cocktails? The Kenney Store hits the spot. 811 S. Loop 497, Kenney
100 W. US 290, Ledbetter
Best margs in town. Sit on the front porch and watch the town go by.
102 S. Washington Street, Round Top
Closest thing to a sports bar in Round Top — TVs inside and people watching outside. 104 N. Washington Street, Round Top
A Round Top classic in an historic stone building. Indoor, outdoor seating; cheeses and charcuterie to go with the wine. 112 Bauer Rummel Road, Round Top
A legend in Round Top. Inside, outside seating, live music most nights. Catch the rock ’n’ roll band Black Cat Choir — another Round Top legend.
550 N. Washington Street, Round Top
They had us at bacon jam.
105 N. Live Oak Street, Round Top
Relax with a glass of wine to go with your small plates and tapas.
201 West Fayette Street, Fayetteville
Brazos Valley Brewing Company
206 S. Jackson Street, Brenham
Huff Brewing Co.
9805 Koehn Road, Bellville
La Grange
Brewing Company
6002 FM 2981, La Grange
Rohan Meadery
6002 FM 2981, La Grange
Round Top Brewing
Washington and Austin Street, Round Top
Blue Mule Winery
8127 FM 1291, Fayetteville
Busted Oak Cellars Winery
6195 Round Top Road, Carmine
Pleasant Hill Winery
1441 Salem Road, Brenham
Rosemary’s Vineyard and Winery
5521 Hwy. 71 E., La Grange
Saddlehorn Winery
958 FM 1948 N., Burton
Windy Winery
4232 Clover Road, Brenham