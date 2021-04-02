When you get thirsty — and we’re talking over-21 thirsty — there are plenty of options for where to wet your whistle, year-round in the greater Round Top area. Whether you’re in town for the Spring Round Top Antiques Show or enjoying a quieter time in the Texas countryside, these are some of our favorite picks.

You’ll see everyone you know from Houston, Austin, and Round Top. Say hi to proprietor Lee Ellis. (Hint: He looks like ZZ Top’s Billy Gibbons in overalls.) 185 Henkel Circle at Henkel Square, Round Top

The Garden Co. – Feed & Firewater

The name says it all. Stop in for supper or something to sip. Better yet, make it both. 104 West Wantke Road, Round Top

Heh! Remember When?

You’ve passed it a hundred times and always meant to stop, right?

3031 FM 1291, Fayetteville

II Cuculo at Lulu’s

A bit of L.A. in R.T. Indoor, outdoor tables by the pool. Yes, we said pool.

204 E. Mill Street, Hotel Lulu, Round Top

The Kenney Store



Looking for live music to go with country cocktails? The Kenney Store hits the spot. 811 S. Loop 497, Kenney

Kooper Family Whiskey Co. and Tasting Room

100 W. US 290, Ledbetter

Mandito’s



Best margs in town. Sit on the front porch and watch the town go by.

102 S. Washington Street, Round Top

Popi Burger



Closest thing to a sports bar in Round Top — TVs inside and people watching outside. 104 N. Washington Street, Round Top

Prost Wine Bar

A Round Top classic in an historic stone building. Indoor, outdoor seating; cheeses and charcuterie to go with the wine. 112 Bauer Rummel Road, Round Top

A legend in Round Top. Inside, outside seating, live music most nights. Catch the rock ’n’ roll band Black Cat Choir — another Round Top legend.

550 N. Washington Street, Round Top

Teague’s Tavern



They had us at bacon jam.

105 N. Live Oak Street, Round Top

The Wine Bar at the Grand Fayette

Relax with a glass of wine to go with your small plates and tapas.

201 West Fayette Street, Fayetteville



Breweries In the Round Top Area

Brazos Valley Brewing Company

206 S. Jackson Street, Brenham

Huff Brewing Co.

9805 Koehn Road, Bellville

La Grange

Brewing Company

6002 FM 2981, La Grange

Rohan Meadery

6002 FM 2981, La Grange

Round Top Brewing

Washington and Austin Street, Round Top

Wineries in the Round Top Area

Blue Mule Winery

8127 FM 1291, Fayetteville

Busted Oak Cellars Winery

6195 Round Top Road, Carmine

Pleasant Hill Winery

1441 Salem Road, Brenham

Rosemary’s Vineyard and Winery

5521 Hwy. 71 E., La Grange

Saddlehorn Winery

958 FM 1948 N., Burton

Windy Winery

4232 Clover Road, Brenham