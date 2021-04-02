When the country idyll calls, picturesque properties in Round Top and surrounding towns fill the bill. Here, are some prime farms, charming houses and impressive properties for sale in the rolling hills.

If you’re looking for something special in the Round Top area, consider this a sneak preview of the type of options available.

Country Living At Its Best

Big Dog Ranch sprawls across 13 acres near Bellville, 65 miles from Houston. The charming 3,252-squarefoot Austin stone house overlooks a fully stocked pond with fishing pier.

Details include slate floors, cypress-wood paneling, cathedral ceiling with cedar beams in the living/ dining area, and a gourmet kitchen with double ovens and custom farm sink. The property includes a metal barn with concrete floors and metal horse stalls with turn-out pasture.

606 Sycamore Crossing Road, Bellville

$972,500

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 3.5

Square footage: 3,252

Acreage: 13.34

Contact: Linda Plant, Martha Turner Sotheby’s International Realty, 713.240.5813, [email protected]

Legacy Ranch

This spectacular legacy ranch is nestled in the gently rolling hills of Washington County. The main house is a timeless contemporary masterpiece made for entertaining, with a guest house, pool, tennis court, casita, caretaker cottage, and a four-stall horse barn with office. The property includes four ponds, groves of towering live oaks and pecan trees,

and a portion of Caney Creek.

5750 Caney Creek Road, Chappell Hill $4,900,000 Bedrooms: Main house, 4; guest house, 2

Bathrooms: Main house, 3.5; guest house, 2

Square footage: 4,684

Acreage: 176.26

Contact: Jan Carroll, Round Top Real Estate, 713.304.4044,

[email protected]

True Texas Thrills

Rolling Hills Ranch is comprised of 60 acres of pristine pastures, with tree-lined roads leading to a house hailed by Veranda for its “truly Texan” proportions. Highlights include a living room with soaring ceilings; country kitchen with two Sub-Zero refrigerators, double ovens, Dacor gas range, and three dishwashers. Outdoor amenities include a pool, spa, lighted tennis court, pond stocked with bass, freestanding wine house and a stable with four stalls, two offices and circular riding pen.

6420 Rolling Hills Lane, Brenham

$2,700,000

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 4.5

Square footage: 5,967

Acreage: 60

Contact: Walter Bering, Martha Turner Sotheby’s International Realty, 713.851.9753, [email protected]; Linda Plant, Martha Turner Sotheby’s International Realty, 713.240.5813, [email protected]

That’s Entertainment

A tree-lined drive leads to this custom stone home with soaring beamed ceilings and a gourmet kitchen, as well as a fabulous summer outdoor kitchen with fireplace and seating. Guests will love the barndominium with six bedrooms, each with its own bath, an outdoor entertainment pavilion, fire pit that seats 12, a Frisbee golf course, and trails through the woods.

13450 Hartstack Road, Carmine

$2,500,000

Bedrooms: Main house, 3; barndominium, 6

Bathrooms: Main house, 3.5; barndominium, 6

Square footage: 2,659

Acreage: 59.74

Contact: Jan Carroll, Round Top Real Estate, 713.304.4044,

[email protected]

Country Charm

This freshly updated country charmer is only minutes from Round Top.

Highlights include four bedrooms, each with a bath; a living room with vista views; a cook’s kitchen; and a deluxe party barn.

B&B Beauty

Located on 13 rolling acres, this fully furnished house was built in the late 1800s and restored in 2009. The home — currently The Bootstrap, an income-producing B&B — is just 10 miles from Round Top and makes an

ideal country estate, weekend retreat, or retirement destination. The house

has rich pine floors, exposed wood walls and beams, and a climate controlled front porch. The property includes a pond with fountain and

nearby rock fire pit, insulated metal barn with full bath, and detached

storage building.

5100 Roznov Road, Fayetteville

$750,000

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 2

Square footage: 1,932

Acreage: 13

Contact: Maxine Coppinger, Country Properties Group, Compass,

979.702.0425, [email protected]

Top of the Hill

This hilltop farmhouse-style cabin is just the place for a weekend getaway. An open concept living, dining, and kitchen area has beautiful pine walls and floors, with bedrooms on both floors and a back deck perfect for entertaining. Guests will love the apartment with bath and kitchenette. You will also find a 100-year-old barn made from long leaf pine on the property.

610 Baron Road, Fayetteville

$544,880

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 2

Square footage: 1,424

Acreage: 28.73

Contact: Andrea Schutter Riebeling, Coldwell Baker Properties Unlimited,

832.816.1000, [email protected]