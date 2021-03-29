Your Round Top Area Lodging Guide: Where to Hang Your Hat
Whether it's during the Round Top Antiques Shows or not, the area is full of charming places to stay.
After a full day of treasure hunting along TX 237, you and your Amex card will be ready to take off your boots and sip a glass of wine. We’ve gathered a list of topnotch hotels, inns and bed & breakfasts in Round Top, Fayetteville and surrounding towns.
Acorn Cottages
2034 W. Guenther Lane, La Grange
979.702.0715
Each of these two darling 550-square-foot cottages has a bedroom and daybed for up to three guests. Light and airy, the cottages are filled with antiques and relaxed furnishings. The kitchenette has a microwave, coffee bar, mini fridge, and freezer. Take a seat outside to watch deer and the gorgeous sunsets Fayette County is known for. Rates from $175; reservations through airbnb.com.
Blackbird Cabins
1488 FM 2503, Ellinger
713.818.9766
blackbirdfarmtexas.com
Just two miles from Fayetteville, the Cowboy Cabin, Black & White Cabin, and Folk Art Cabin are custom-built cedar cabins with a pastoral view. At night, sit by the firepit and gaze at the star-filled Texas sky. The Cowboy Cabin has three rooms and a full kitchen. The Black & White and Folk Art Cabins have wet bars (with a full kitchen available on property) and requisite front-porch swings.
Black Dog Cabins
3643 Noak Road, Round Top
832.752.6114
blackdogcabinsrt.com
Two cabins, the Molly and the Max, are on six acres just 3.5 miles from Round Top. The two-bedroom Molly sleeps up to four with full kitchen, outdoor shower, and heated bathroom floors. The Max has three bedrooms with space for eight with large living area and two covered decks for taking in gorgeous Round Top sunsets. Rates from $225 per night with a cleaning fee of $50 per stay.
Country Dome Suites
211 Lynn Road, Bellville
979.337.2565
countrydomesuites.com
Located in Kenney with a Bellville postal address, Country Dome Suites really are dome-shaped, and each of the 11 monolithic mounds is a suite with a queen-size bed and a kitchen. Rates from $125 per night.
Farmhouse Round Top
5685 FM 1457, Round Top
832.788.5501
farmhouseroundtop.com
Choose between three cozy cottages and four well-appointed farmhouses. The smallest cottage sleeps two, and the largest farmhouse, seven; each with a comfy porch. Rates from $165 per night.
Flophouze Shipping Container Hotel
1132 W. FM 1291, Round Top
979.353.2627
flophouze.com
Six converted shipping containers make up this fleet that sleeps two, four, or six. Check out the Beachhouze, a loft that overlooks a pond with room for eight, or the Farmhouze, which accommodates up to 10. Modern in form and rustic in fashion, no two containers are the same. And, if you like their style, furnishings from the Houzes are for sale at the adjoining barn, Recycling the Past. Rates from $175 per night.
Grand Fayette Hotel
201 W. Fayette Street, Fayetteville
713.818.9766
grandfayettehotel.com
Built in 1900, this historic hotel faces Fayetteville’s charming town square. There are 10 rooms in total, eight upstairs and two down, with spacious private baths. This art lover’s sanctuary shows original works from a dozen Texas artists. The inviting Wine Bar Restaurant has some of the best food in the area and is open Thursdays through Saturdays for dinner and Sundays for brunch. And, whatever you do, save room for the spectacular bread pudding. Rooms from $150 per night.
Hotel Lulu
204 E. Mill Street, Round Top
979.249.5171
hotellulutx.com
The much-anticipated Hotel Lulu opens in time for this month’s Spring Antiques Show. In the same town square as Lulu’s restaurant and its Il Cuculo Bar, the Menil-gray bungalows, cabins, and farm houses were formerly retail shops in the square, now stunningly refashioned into 14 guest rooms, with the only swimming pool in Round Top proper. Sit poolside in the gardens and order food and drinks, so L.A. Rooms from $175 per night.
Hotel Lulu Annex
304 S. White Street, Round Top
979.249.5171
hotellulutx.com
Formerly Armandos Round Top Houses, this trio of beautifully restored guest houses is steps from the center of town and from Hotel Lulu, whose amenities are available to guests of the Annex. The historical Winn House and Bybee Cottage date back to the 19th century, and the edgy Nest dates to the 1930s. Rates from $195 per night.
Lone Star Glamp Inn
4212 Texas 237, Round Top
512.797.9815
lonestarglampinn.com
Kitsch is king at the Lone Star Glamp Inn. Campers and teepees are available for rent during the antiques shows for $199, with an additional fee of $45 per person for linens. If you’re flying with a bigger flock, Teepee Town sleeps 16, and the Trailer Park sleeps 20. For the Cadillac of large-group lodgings, there’s the Glamp Inn Cadillac with space for 20, a bar, big-screen TV, pool, and ping-pong tables; find the facilities — two showers and four restrooms — in the converted 1956 Airstream. Multiple space rentals start at $1,000 per night but are offered individually during the shows.
Market Street Inn
101 E. Market Street, Fayetteville
713.818.9766
blackbirdlodging.com
This stunning historic home built in 1898 has five bedrooms with adjoining baths and is just one block from Fayetteville’s poetic town square. A large kitchen and screened-in porch make it perfect for a group to rent the entire home. Rates from $195 per night.
Rancho Pillow
11222 Schuster Road, Round Top
ranchopillow.com
Looking for color and quirks? Let’s talk Rancho Pillow. These over-the-top surroundings — The Barn, The Red House, The Love Shack, The Surf Shack, and The Teepee — truly feel like a home on the range. The spirit of creativity abounds. There’s no phone number, so email [email protected] for rates, reservations, and information.
Red & White Inn
102 W. Main Street, Fayetteville
713.818.9766
blackbirdlodging.com
The oldest commercial building in Fayette County houses the iconic Red & White Gallery on the first floor. The upstairs has been converted into a charming four-bedroom, four-bath inn with a common area for lounging and comparing the day’s finds. A downstairs kitchen has a dining room that seats up to 16. Rates from $150 per night.
Round Top Inn
407 S. White Street, Round Top
979.249.5294
roundtopinn.com
Thirteen vintage cottages and farmhouses sit on an acre of land that’s in the heart of Round Top proper. Fresh and casual is how the proprietors refer to their style of hospitality. Steeped in history, three of the cottages date to the 1880s. Furry family members are welcome. Rates from $210 per night.
The Frenchie
311 N. Live Oak St., Round Top
979.208.9851
thefrenchieguesthouses.com
The Frenchie B&B is a six-bedroom, six-and-a-half-bath 1890s house with a large kitchen, living area, and dining room, with rooms/baths rented individually. The Art Studio is comprised of three separate suites and can accommodate 10. The Garden Cottage offers two bedrooms with two baths. Masterfully curated, each room offers something unexpected. Rooms from $200 per night.
The Silverspur at Round Top
512.680.6700
silverspurtexas.com
This completely renovated farmhouse from the early 1800s sits on 50 acres peppered with live oak and pecan trees, just five miles from Round Top. Original wood flooring, whitewashed walls, fireplace, and two large covered porches add charm. The four-bedroom house sleeps nine and has a full professional kitchen with two convection ovens. When it’s warm out, enjoy the poolside flagstone patios. When it’s chilly, cozy up beside the wood-burning fire pit. Rates from $395 per night.
The Vintage Round Top
1450 Texas 237, Round Top
713.859.5993
thevintageroundtop.com
A modern vintage lodging compound with two farmhouses and two Cozy Cottages. The No. 1450 farmhouse sleeps seven, with rates starting at $275 per night, while the Boho sleeps eight for $325 per night. The Cozy Cottages sleep three, with rates from $175 per night. Best of all, a portion of the proceeds go to Habit for Humanity.
Wander Inn
1215 S. Texas 237, Round Top
979.249.5865
gypsyville.com/wander-inn
Sisters Amie and Jolie Sikes, aka the Junk Gypsies, have created an idyllic inn adjacent to their popular Junk Gypsy retail compound. The Star House and the Crown House each offer four guest rooms and the Gypsy Farmhouse is a three-bedroom, two and a half bath retreat. Rates from $195 per night.
*Room rates may vary based on day of the week and during the Round Top Antiques Show.