After a full day of treasure hunting along TX 237, you and your Amex card will be ready to take off your boots and sip a glass of wine. We’ve gathered a list of topnotch hotels, inns and bed & breakfasts in Round Top, Fayetteville and surrounding towns.

Blackbird Cabins

1488 FM 2503, Ellinger

713.818.9766

blackbirdfarmtexas.com

Just two miles from Fayetteville, the Cowboy Cabin, Black & White Cabin, and Folk Art Cabin are custom-built cedar cabins with a pastoral view. At night, sit by the firepit and gaze at the star-filled Texas sky. The Cowboy Cabin has three rooms and a full kitchen. The Black & White and Folk Art Cabins have wet bars (with a full kitchen available on property) and requisite front-porch swings.

Black Dog Cabins

3643 Noak Road, Round Top

832.752.6114

blackdogcabinsrt.com

Two cabins, the Molly and the Max, are on six acres just 3.5 miles from Round Top. The two-bedroom Molly sleeps up to four with full kitchen, outdoor shower, and heated bathroom floors. The Max has three bedrooms with space for eight with large living area and two covered decks for taking in gorgeous Round Top sunsets. Rates from $225 per night with a cleaning fee of $50 per stay.

Country Dome Suites

Country Dome Suites

211 Lynn Road, Bellville

979.337.2565

countrydomesuites.com

Located in Kenney with a Bellville postal address, Country Dome Suites really are dome-shaped, and each of the 11 monolithic mounds is a suite with a queen-size bed and a kitchen. Rates from $125 per night.

Farmhouse Round Top

5685 FM 1457, Round Top

832.788.5501

farmhouseroundtop.com

Choose between three cozy cottages and four well-appointed farmhouses. The smallest cottage sleeps two, and the largest farmhouse, seven; each with a comfy porch. Rates from $165 per night.

Flophouze Shipping Container Hotel

Flophouze Shipping Container Hotel

1132 W. FM 1291, Round Top

979.353.2627

flophouze.com

Six converted shipping containers make up this fleet that sleeps two, four, or six. Check out the Beachhouze, a loft that overlooks a pond with room for eight, or the Farmhouze, which accommodates up to 10. Modern in form and rustic in fashion, no two containers are the same. And, if you like their style, furnishings from the Houzes are for sale at the adjoining barn, Recycling the Past. Rates from $175 per night.

The Grand Fayette Hotel

Grand Fayette Hotel

201 W. Fayette Street, Fayetteville

713.818.9766

grandfayettehotel.com

Built in 1900, this historic hotel faces Fayetteville’s charming town square. There are 10 rooms in total, eight upstairs and two down, with spacious private baths. This art lover’s sanctuary shows original works from a dozen Texas artists. The inviting Wine Bar Restaurant has some of the best food in the area and is open Thursdays through Saturdays for dinner and Sundays for brunch. And, whatever you do, save room for the spectacular bread pudding. Rooms from $150 per night.

Hotel Lulu

Hotel Lulu

204 E. Mill Street, Round Top

979.249.5171

hotellulutx.com

The much-anticipated Hotel Lulu opens in time for this month’s Spring Antiques Show. In the same town square as Lulu’s restaurant and its Il Cuculo Bar, the Menil-gray bungalows, cabins, and farm houses were formerly retail shops in the square, now stunningly refashioned into 14 guest rooms, with the only swimming pool in Round Top proper. Sit poolside in the gardens and order food and drinks, so L.A. Rooms from $175 per night.

Hotel Lulu Annex

304 S. White Street, Round Top

979.249.5171

hotellulutx.com

Formerly Armandos Round Top Houses, this trio of beautifully restored guest houses is steps from the center of town and from Hotel Lulu, whose amenities are available to guests of the Annex. The historical Winn House and Bybee Cottage date back to the 19th century, and the edgy Nest dates to the 1930s. Rates from $195 per night.

Lone Star Glamp Inn

4212 Texas 237, Round Top

512.797.9815

lonestarglampinn.com

Kitsch is king at the Lone Star Glamp Inn. Campers and teepees are available for rent during the antiques shows for $199, with an additional fee of $45 per person for linens. If you’re flying with a bigger flock, Teepee Town sleeps 16, and the Trailer Park sleeps 20. For the Cadillac of large-group lodgings, there’s the Glamp Inn Cadillac with space for 20, a bar, big-screen TV, pool, and ping-pong tables; find the facilities — two showers and four restrooms — in the converted 1956 Airstream. Multiple space rentals start at $1,000 per night but are offered individually during the shows.

Market Street Inn

101 E. Market Street, Fayetteville

713.818.9766

blackbirdlodging.com

This stunning historic home built in 1898 has five bedrooms with adjoining baths and is just one block from Fayetteville’s poetic town square. A large kitchen and screened-in porch make it perfect for a group to rent the entire home. Rates from $195 per night.

Teepee at Rancho Pillow

Rancho Pillow

11222 Schuster Road, Round Top

ranchopillow.com

Looking for color and quirks? Let’s talk Rancho Pillow. These over-the-top surroundings — The Barn, The Red House, The Love Shack, The Surf Shack, and The Teepee — truly feel like a home on the range. The spirit of creativity abounds. There’s no phone number, so email [email protected] for rates, reservations, and information.

Red & White Inn

102 W. Main Street, Fayetteville

713.818.9766

blackbirdlodging.com

The oldest commercial building in Fayette County houses the iconic Red & White Gallery on the first floor. The upstairs has been converted into a charming four-bedroom, four-bath inn with a common area for lounging and comparing the day’s finds. A downstairs kitchen has a dining room that seats up to 16. Rates from $150 per night.

Round Top Inn

Round Top Inn

407 S. White Street, Round Top

979.249.5294

roundtopinn.com

Thirteen vintage cottages and farmhouses sit on an acre of land that’s in the heart of Round Top proper. Fresh and casual is how the proprietors refer to their style of hospitality. Steeped in history, three of the cottages date to the 1880s. Furry family members are welcome. Rates from $210 per night.

Room 4 at The Frenchie

The Frenchie

311 N. Live Oak St., Round Top

979.208.9851

thefrenchieguesthouses.com

The Frenchie B&B is a six-bedroom, six-and-a-half-bath 1890s house with a large kitchen, living area, and dining room, with rooms/baths rented individually. The Art Studio is comprised of three separate suites and can accommodate 10. The Garden Cottage offers two bedrooms with two baths. Masterfully curated, each room offers something unexpected. Rooms from $200 per night.

The Silverspur at Round Top

512.680.6700

silverspurtexas.com

This completely renovated farmhouse from the early 1800s sits on 50 acres peppered with live oak and pecan trees, just five miles from Round Top. Original wood flooring, whitewashed walls, fireplace, and two large covered porches add charm. The four-bedroom house sleeps nine and has a full professional kitchen with two convection ovens. When it’s warm out, enjoy the poolside flagstone patios. When it’s chilly, cozy up beside the wood-burning fire pit. Rates from $395 per night.

The Vintage Round Top

The Vintage Round Top

1450 Texas 237, Round Top

713.859.5993

thevintageroundtop.com

A modern vintage lodging compound with two farmhouses and two Cozy Cottages. The No. 1450 farmhouse sleeps seven, with rates starting at $275 per night, while the Boho sleeps eight for $325 per night. The Cozy Cottages sleep three, with rates from $175 per night. Best of all, a portion of the proceeds go to Habit for Humanity.

Wander Inn

Wander Inn

1215 S. Texas 237, Round Top

979.249.5865

gypsyville.com/wander-inn

Sisters Amie and Jolie Sikes, aka the Junk Gypsies, have created an idyllic inn adjacent to their popular Junk Gypsy retail compound. The Star House and the Crown House each offer four guest rooms and the Gypsy Farmhouse is a three-bedroom, two and a half bath retreat. Rates from $195 per night.

*Room rates may vary based on day of the week and during the Round Top Antiques Show.