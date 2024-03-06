Susanne Maida, the owner of Round Top Inn, has brought forth a European-inspired bistro and boutique called Boon & Co, which has quickly ascended to being the hot new spot in Round Top. Operator Nate Pineda has created a bright, fresh menu with salads crafted from produce and herbs plucked from the on-site garden, expertly prepared proteins and hand-tossed wood-fired pizzas at Boon & Co.

The bar boasts an impressive wine list and cocktails, while excellent bakery goods and to-go cheeses and pantry items make this new place Round Top’s own little Dean & DeLuca.

1 3 Daily offerings at Boon & Co include bistro style pizzas, sandwiches and salads along with wine and cocktails. 2 3 Sweets and a variety of imported pantry items are available for purchase at Boon & Co. 3 3 The adjacent boutique features belts and buckles by Maida’s.

For the Spring Round Top Antiques Show (set for March 14 through March 31), Maida is bringing two home goods purveyors to the 800-square-foot French orangerie-inspired glass conservatory perched in her stunning gardens — Nicolette Mayer and Phil Luangrath.

Mayer, based in Boca Raton, Flordia, designs opulent wallpaper and fabric for Scalamandré. Her pop-up offers her newly launched HOM wallpaper collection and stunning washable rugs, art for the table such as napkins, placemats, crystal and acrylic trays, plus French, Italian and Swedish antiques.

1 5 Visit the conservatory at Boon & Co this spring show to view collections by Nicolette Mayer and Phil Luangrath. 2 5 Nicolette Mayer’s “Dark Academia” collection. 3 5 Nicolette Mayer collection, coming soon to Boon & Co. 4 5 Phil Luangrath mineral art, coming soon to Boon & Co 5 5 Phil Luangrath enamel bangles.

And while Mayer only pops up seasonally, her entire collection (view it here) will be available through Boon & Co year round. You can get a closer look at the offerings from Luangrath — including colorful gemstone jewelry, exotic minerals and home decor — here.

Boon & Co is located at 206 S. Washington Street in Round Top.