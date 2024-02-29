Drake is one of the music industry’s living icons — an artist whose singular name conveys it all. With five Grammys and 55 Grammy nominations, the Internet-busting, outspoken rapper is often a hot topic. Now he’s headed to the Round Top region and embracing Texas ranch life.

Rumors flew this fall about Drake’s acquisition of a prime piece of Washington County ranch property near Round Top, everyone’s favorite antiques-and-design destination. We emailed a realtor in the know for deets — Tonya Currie, Lifestyle Ranch & Home Group, Compass.

Currie, who served as the listing agent for this one-of-a-kind Texas ranch, confirmed the deal. Drake closed for $15 million on The Inn at Dos Brisas in Chappell Hill, a celebrated retreat previously owned by Jennifer and Doug Bosch, in October. PaperCity society editor Shelby Hodge wrote about the Relais & Châteaux property, which at its height was the only Forbes five-star rated restaurant in all of Texas.

The property, which is home to a crop of private casitas and haciendas, some with private pools, first went on the market for $17.5 million in 2022.

A video posted to Drake’s Instagram shows him checking out his new ranch in his whip (golf cart for this outing). “We’ve done gone country on you all,” Drake says.

Stay tuned. Maybe Drake will get jiggy with it at Festival Hill.