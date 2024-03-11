The Spring Round Top Antiques + Design Show is just around the corner — running from this Thursday, March 14 through March 31. There’s plenty of fun to be had simply shopping the venues and fields, dining and drinking with friends and family at all the local haunts. But there are also a slew of special events happening that make the Round Top Antiques Show even more magical.

From music performances to star studded dinners, fashion shows and more, here are the places to see and be seen in Round Top for this Spring Antiques Show:

March 2 through April 13

Saturdays from 10 am to 4 pm, and by appointment: Red & White Gallery presents one of the foremost landscape painters of Texas: “William Anzalone: New Work.” 102 W. Main Street, Fayetteville

William Anzalone’s Louise’s Legacy #35, 2024 at Red & White Gallery.

Saturday, March 9

3 pm to 4:30 pm: A James Dick Piano Recital at Round Top Festival Institute featuring works by Haydn, Beethoven and Schumann. Tickets $40 for adults, $10 for students; reception and dinner $80, reservation required.

March 14 to March 31

Round Top Spring Antiques + Design Show

Saturday, March 16

9 am to 3 pm: 29th Annual Herb Forum & Plant Sale at Round Top Festival Institute. Lunch, stage demos, interactions with speakers.

6 pm to 9 pm: Annual Round Top Antiques + Design Show kickoff party at The Halles. Sponsored by Martha Turner | Sotheby’s International Realty – Country Properties Group. Cocktails and music. By invitation.

Thursday, March 21

7:30 pm: Dirty Bohemian Presents: Western Vintage Renegades Fashion Show at Round Top Festival Institute. The best from the fields with music by Pendulum Hearts. At the Albert & Ethel Herzstein Plaza. Tickets $75 with proceeds to benefit Festival Hill Gardens and Grounds Committee. Get tickets @DirtyBohemian.

Friday, March 22

5 pm to 6:30 pm: The Future of Building in the Next Gen Building Exhibit at The Halles. Moderated by Adrienne Akin Faulkner, Faulkner Design Group; featured speakers Brent Jackson, HiFAB Modular Homes; Tim Lankau, Hive3D Builders; Lewis McNeel, Lake|Flato Architects; and Ethan Wong, ASMBLD Modular. Gratis.

The 2023 Pixie and the Moon Vintage Bandits & Bandoliers vintage western fashion show at The 303 (Photo by Kolton King)

7:30 pm: Pixie and the Moon Presents: Bandits and Bandoliers, A Tribute to Gilley’s at The 303. Urban Cowboy Vintage Western Fashion Show, mechanical bull riding, Dolly Parton look alike contest. Proceeds go to Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service in support of victims of the Texas panhandle fires. @pixieandthemoon_vintage.

8 pm to midnight: Denverado’s 80’s Nite at Zapp Hall. Travel back to the decade of leg warmers and big hair.

Saturday, March 23

3 pm to 4:30 pm: Chamber Music Trio at Round Top Festival Institute featuring Chavdar Parashkevov on violin, Louis-Marie Fardet on cello and Viktor Valkov on piano. Tickets: $30 adults, $10 students.

6 pm: Junk Gypsy Junk-o-Rama Prom in Round Top, with music performances by Two Tons of Steel and The Billie Jeans. Goode Co. barbecue and tacos will also be available.

1 2 Designer Martyn Lawrence Bullard will visit The Halles for a book signing and dinner. 2 2 Designer Kathryn Ireland will visit The Halles for a book signing and dinner.

Sunday, March 24

6 pm to 9 pm: PaperCity and Benjamin Moore Designer Dinner with Martyn Lawrence Bullard and Kathryn Ireland at The Halles. A Fare Extraordinaire crafts a “A Night in Marrakech” seated dinner. Rock the Casbah music by Damon Pampolina. Sponsored by Back Row Home, Susan Horne Antiques. Tickets $225.

Monday, March 25

Opening day at The Original Round Top Antiques Fair, aka The Big Red Barn. VIP admission 9 am to 1 pm, $25. General admission at 1 pm, $10. Show runs through March 30.

5 pm to 6:30 pm: Cocktails and book signings with Martyn Lawrence Bullard and Kathryn Ireland at The Halles. The designers sign their latest volumes, Star Style: Interiors of Martyn Lawrence Bullard and Kathryn M. Ireland: A Life in Design. Gratis. RSVP here.

6 pm to 9 pm: Royers Cafe’s Caymus Wine Dinner at Zapp Hall.

Tuesday, March 26

Opening Day Marburger Farm Antique Show. Tuesday Morning Tailgate early admission 8 am; tents open 9 am; general admission 2 pm. Show runs through March 30. Premium tickets include early admission $175, early admission $40, general $15.

5 pm to 9 pm: Sip & Shop at The Halles, an elevated pop-up bazaar with jewelry, custom-made fashion, accessories and more. Sponsored by Nan & Co. Properties – Andrea Riebeling. Gratis.

5 pm to 8 pm: Whimsical Warrenton Wine Walk at Zapp Hall. Co-hosted by Vintage at Heart. Souvenir wine glasses available for purchase at Vintage Bliss, located between historic Zapp Hall and the Royers Cafe at Zapp. Benefiting CASA of Bastrop, Fayette and Lee Counties.

5 pm: Vincent Peach Fine Jewelry 8th Biannual Gourmet Wine Dinner & Fashion Show. Four course gourmet meal by Duo Markethill with fashion by Michelle Garcia Couture. Get tickets here.

Wednesday, March 27

6 pm to 9 pm: A. Botts Willis and Nashville Makers night at The Halles with musical guest Boo Ray. Tickets $65.

Balmain spring-summer 2024 pre-collection is coming to The 550 Market.

7 pm: Round Top Red Carpet Fashion Show hosted by The 550 Market at the Round Top Dance Hall. Featuring luxury vintage and couture fashion collected by Cathy Frietsch of Rockabilly Baroness, The 550 Market vendors and special pieces from the men and women’s spring-summer 2024 pre-collection from French fashion house Balmain, and Cameron Silver of Decades, Inc. Live music from The Brown Sugar Band. VIP tickets $85, general $45. Get tickets here.

7:30 pm: Rodeo Runway Fashion Show at The 303 in Round Top. Late night shopping, social with drinks, food and live music. Gratis.

Thursday, March 28

5 pm to midnight: The Prom at Zapp Hall and Denverado’s Disco Alley Carnival. Texas Unlimited Band to play under the beer garden big top. Live music, dancing, drink specials. Gratis. Parking at The Old Gin.