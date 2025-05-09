Art lovers, rejoice. The Compound is set to host its second annual Round Top Art Festival Friday – Sunday, May 16 – 18. This time, the entire town of Round Top is joining in on the leisurely weekend of visual exploration.

Begin the festivities with an art crawl, complete with a handheld map to guide visitors to Round Top’s signature art purveyors and galleries. The crawl culminates with a visit to The Compound, where a large collection of regional artists will be set up in the Peck Barn.

In addition to the spring art show at The Compound, Paul Michael will have unique works on display at Market Hill. At The Halles, check out Bachman + Petrie’s Texas Art Factory. Then head to Halles Art Barn for collections by artists Steve Wrubel, of the famed Western horse-and-rider photographs, and Angela Fabbri’s painted pop universe, both open for perusal and acquisition.

Don’t miss the other participating art-centric destinations as well. Cisco Village will showcase Western-inspired art by Ty Hays. The new Artsy Round Top gallery by Melissa Ellis features several local artists, as does Tré by Clemecia, both in Round Top Village. Humble Donkey Studio, Laura Goodson Art, L.A. Wright Gallery, and Southern Beasts are among the participating galleries in Henkel Square. Then discover an exquisite collection of large-scale antique European canvases at Round Top Ranch.

An extra credit trip out to the charming hamlet of Fayetteville leads to Red + White Gallery, where landscape master William Anzalone’s latest series “My Fields” spun around Round Top vistas is highlighted. Also catch Emil Knodell’s charming photos of small-town life from Fayetteville and environs.

1 11 John Lowery of Humble Donkey Studio. 2 11 Laura Goodson Art at Henkel Square 3 11 Mary Lou Marks of Southern Beasts at Henkel Square 4 11 Ty Hays Art at Cisco Village 5 11 Art finds at Paul Michael, Market Hill 6 11 Chris Bachman and Nichole Petrie of Bachman + Petrie’s Texas Art Factory at The Halles 7 11 Steve Wrubel at Halles Art Barn. 8 11 Angela Fabbri at Halles Art Barn. 9 11 Round Top Ranch Antiques, Round Top, Texas. 10 11 Emil Knodell at Red + White Gallery. 11 11 William Anzalone’s “My Fields #12” at Red & White Gallery

The art festivities kick off on Friday, May 16 with a Preview Party at Art Fest founders’ venue The Compound, where a cash bar and complimentary light bites will be offered from 6 – 9 pm. The Compound spring art show will be open from 9:30 – 5:30 pm daily.

On Saturday, May 17, meet artist Angela Fabbri at Halles Art Barn from noon to 5:30 pm. Fabbri will be creating custom stenciled totes from her collectible text-based accessories line. A beer and wine reception at Halles Art Barn will take place from 3 – 5 pm on Saturday as well.

Galleries will be open daily with varying hours. Many will be offering beverages and bites throughout the weekend. It’s the perfect time to refresh your art collection for the spring and summer with original and unique works by local, regional, and Texas artists, or simply enjoy a day or two of gallery-hopping in the countryside.