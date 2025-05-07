Former LA fashion executive and Babcock Winery co-owner Lisa Boisset Babcock and her daughter Chloe will officially launch their eclectic women’s fashion store, Soulstruck, at the historic Hermes building in La Grange this Friday.

Soulstruck boutique brings unique gifts, antiques, women’s jewelry and accessories, and new and vintage women’s clothing to the town square.

1 4 Soulstruck, La Grange. (Photo by Kolton King) 2 4 Soulstruck, La Grange. (Photo by Kolton King) 3 4 Soulstruck, La Grange. (Photo by Kolton King) 4 4 Soulstruck, La Grange. (Photo by Kolton King)

Babcock, a frequent visitor to the Round Top Antiques & Design Show, happened upon the historic Hermes building while in the process of renovating an investment property and home-away-from-home in La Grange in 2020.

“By the time I got to the upstairs during a tour of the building, I was in tears,” recalls Babcock. “It was so gorgeous, still in its original form, tall ceilings and magnificent windows, original moldings, and so on. The second floor hadn’t been used in over 60 years. It stood in disrepair. Almost as if it was stuck in time, full of many layers of dust, lots of old pharmaceutical journals, fixtures for cards, watches…a myriad of things from decades past.”

After a bit of back and forth, the circa 1907 two-story stone building and former pharmacy was hers, and has provided Babcock with an opportunity to own her own fashion business and create a warm environment within the community. Babcock felt an immediate connection to the building’s original owner, the late Dr. Hermes.

Babcock saw the Hermes building as an opportunity not only to bring the old space to life, but also to extend her penchant for creating welcoming environments that encourage community as she has done with the tasting room at Babcock Winery.

“Even though he was a pharmacist, he’d developed his business to be something more than just a pharmacy, offering everything from cards to watches to jewelry,” says Babcock. “It’s clear that he saw an opportunity to create connection and bring happiness to his customers. I felt it was a divine connection.”

When Babcock’s daughter Chloe graduated from college in 2023, she became her mother’s full-time assistant. The pair opened the doors to Soulstruck briefly as a multi-vendor vintage collective, but have since pivoted to stocking and running the shop on their own.

“I feel blessed every day that I wake up and Chloe works with me,” says Babcock. “We’ve had an absolute blast traveling and developing this business together.”

The public is welcome to Join the Babcocks for a ribbon cutting ceremony with the Round Top Chamber of Commerce this Friday, May 9 from 4 – 6 pm at 148 N. Washington Street in La Grange. A variety of Babcock wines will be served along with Texas beer, non-alcoholic beverages, and snacks. For more information, follow Soulstruck, here.