Break out your fancy duds. The Mark — the swank new speakeasy at Round Top’s 550 Market — is now open Fridays and Saturdays for cocktails. It is also ready to be rented for posh parties and private dinners year-round.

A sneak peek behind the secret entry door reveals a moody blue interior designed by Cathy Frietsch, who co-owns the space with her husband Steven Frietsch. You’ll see luxe and rare finds, most locally sourced, including a pair of stunning antique chandeliers from Festival Hill’s Great Shed Sale, and a monumental 17th century architectural fragment from 550 Market dealer Moxie Interiors.

“There’s no place in Round Top that looks like this,” says co-owner Steven Frietsch, who welcomed VIP ticket holders to experience the unapologetically uptown space during the inaugural One Square Mile Music Festival in April.

City style in the country: inside The Mark at 550 Market

The Mark joins 550 Market’s other entertainment venues — the countrified Stone Cellar and historic Round Top Dance Hall, and the smart Jon Perez Lounge.

The Mark is open Fridays and Saturdays from 8 pm to midnight for cocktails and light bar bites. A catering kitchen is available on-site for large parties and special events. Slip behind the secret door yourself and see what it’s all about.

The Mark is located at 550 N. Washington in Round Top.