Round Top Gets a Fancy New Secret Bar: Behind the Hidden Door of The Mark
This swanky speakeasy is fit for VIPs and anyone else who wants to drink like a king.
Break out your fancy duds. The Mark — the swank new speakeasy at Round Top’s 550 Market — is now open Fridays and Saturdays for cocktails. It is also ready to be rented for posh parties and private dinners year-round.
A sneak peek behind the secret entry door reveals a moody blue interior designed by Cathy Frietsch, who co-owns the space with her husband Steven Frietsch. You’ll see luxe and rare finds, most locally sourced, including a pair of stunning antique chandeliers from Festival Hill’s Great Shed Sale, and a monumental 17th century architectural fragment from 550 Market dealer Moxie Interiors.
“There’s no place in Round Top that looks like this,” says co-owner Steven Frietsch, who welcomed VIP ticket holders to experience the unapologetically uptown space during the inaugural One Square Mile Music Festival in April.
The Mark joins 550 Market’s other entertainment venues — the countrified Stone Cellar and historic Round Top Dance Hall, and the smart Jon Perez Lounge.
The Mark is open Fridays and Saturdays from 8 pm to midnight for cocktails and light bar bites. A catering kitchen is available on-site for large parties and special events. Slip behind the secret door yourself and see what it’s all about.
The Mark is located at 550 N. Washington in Round Top.
