There’s nothing more inviting than a sparkling clear pool on a hot Texas summer day. We’ve scouted out the best hotel and short-term rental property pools in Round Top, perfect for sunning and swimming any summer day away.

All these pretty pools are located within easy distance of the best restaurants, bars and stores in the area. So pack your suit and sunscreen and dive into a Round Top summer escape.

These are The Best Pools in Round Top:

Hotel Bebe

The Hotel Bebe pool is a retro-modern fantasy. With its pink striped deck and umbrellas, it’s a Barbie Dream Pool come to life smack dab in the middle of the antiques corridor. Communal fire pits and catering by Truth BBQ are other perks of a stay at this Round Top hotel.

Hotel Bebe’s pool is open to hotel guests only. You can book a room here.

Hotel Bebe’s pool is a pink paradise (Photo by Jordan Geibel)

The Cotton Pearl Motel

Don’t let the name fool you, the Cotton Pearl Motel pool is less roadside motel and more Hamptons summer rental with a Texas twist. A freshly painted pickleball court and firepit are among the other amenities available at the Cotton Pearl in addition to meals and bites prepared by Cotton Culinary.

You’ll need to book a room to use the property’s classically styled pool.

The Cotton Pearl Motel’s classic backyard pool (photo by Jordan Geibel)

Oak Bones

The vibe is more lakeside than poolside at this generously sized, deep blue pool and sprawling deck at Oak Bones. Nestled among the property’s grassy lawn and ancient oak trees, there is plenty of room for a crowd, or for keeping your distance from other guests.

Pool access is included with a stay at Oak Bones. Daily and monthly passes are also available for those not staying on the property. Daily passes are $25 and monthly passes are $75. The pool is currently open Tuesdays through Sundays from 11 am to 7 pm (unless the pool has been reserved).

Pool passes can be purchased from Crown Bar in the Oak Bones dining hall, or via email at oakbonesroundtop.net.

As a bonus, Crown Bar serves poolside cocktails from 2 pm to 8 pm on weekends. Stay tuned to @oakbonesroundtop for special pool parties with food and DJs and updates to pool access times.

Oakbones’ pool makes for a perfect Round Top summer retreat.

The Frenchie

You’ll think you’ve slipped into a Palm Beach photo shoot with Slim Aarons while lounging poolside at The Frenchie Boutique Hotel. This Round Top pool is made for catching up with friends and capturing selfies in your prettiest suit with its generous in-pool deck and nearby spa surrounded by immaculately trimmed turf and swaying potted palms. Order light bites and beverages (champagne perhaps?) from the Frenchie’s Poolhouse bar to enjoy under the baby blue striped umbrellas, or in the Poolhouse bar and lounge.

The use of The Frenchie’s pool and Poolhouse are exclusive to guests of the hotel. An added bonus? This Round Top retreat is located within easy walking distance of Henkel Square Market.

1 6 Bird’s eye view: the pool at The Frenchie Boutique Hotel (photo by Bailey Hart Creative) 2 6 The Frenchie Boutique Hotel pool (photo by Bailey Hart Creative) 3 6 The Frenchie Boutique Hotel pool (photo by Bailey Hart Creative) 4 6 Poolside service by The Poolhouse at The Frenchie Boutique Hotel 5 6 The bar and lounge at The Frenchie’s new Poolhouse 6 6 The bar and lounge at The Frenchie’s new Poolhouse

Hotel Lulu

Step through the garden gate for the ultimate private poolside experience at the Hotel Lulu pool. Surrounded by a tall fence laced with fragrant vines and beset with natural stone pavers, it’s reminiscent of a holiday spent at an Italian countryside villa. This pool is open to hotel guests only.

Hotel Lulu is located a few short steps from Lulu’s Italian restaurant and Il Cuculo bar, and Henkel Square Market.

The private European garden pool at Hotel Lulu

The Moxie @ Amarillo Hills

Perhaps the only pool on the list that (literally) screams Texas is the yee-haw pool at this fun Fayetteville rental barndominium. Located about 12 minutes by car from all the shopping, dining and drinking in Round Top, this generously sized pool and spa is ready to host the whole family for a week, or weekend of summer swimming and splashing fun.

Of course, you’ll have to rent the property to enjoy the pool.

1 3 The Yee-Haw pool at The Moxie @ Amarillo Hills 2 3 The Yee-Haw pool at The Moxie @ Amarillo Hills 3 3 The Yee-Haw pool at The Moxie @ Amarillo Hills

Red Antler

The Red Antler’s resort style pool, complete with a pair of large covered cabanas is perfect for whiling away a summer day. Pre-arrange for snacks and drinks to be delivered poolside for the ultimate pool day experience. The Red Antler pool is for guests of the luxury rental property only. You can book here.