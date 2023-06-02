Year-round shopping, dining and lodging fun abounds, but there’s more to Round Top than meets the eye. We’ve compiled a list of upcoming events spanning the summer season in and around town. There’s plenty to do in the Texas countryside this summer. This is your guide:

June 8 – 11

237 Summer Pop-Up. Year-round businesses will be open along with a handful of seasonal vendor pop-ups in Carmine, Round Top and Warrenton.

June 8 – 25

Godspell. A musical by Stephen Schwartz and John-Michael Tebelak. Directed by Andrew Ruthven. A cast of characters tell a series of musical parables from The Gospel According to Matthew. Games, comedy and songs are used to tell the story of Jesus’ life. Catch one of 12 shows Thursdays through Sundays. Don’t miss opportunities to meet the cast (June 8) and director (June 17). Stop by, or call the box office at 979-830-8358, or email [email protected] for ticket information.

Friday, June 2

Downtown Brenham Farmer & Artisan Market. Held every first Friday of the month through September on Baylor & Park Streets in downtown Brenham. Featuring homegrown fruits and vegetables, plants, baked goods, and prepared foods. Summer market hours are 4 – 7 pm. A full vendor list can be found at here.

Downtown Brenham Farmer & Artisan Market

La Grange Movie Night on the Square. Every Saturday night in June. Bring the whole family (and lawn chairs and blankets) out for big screen viewings of family friendly movies beginning at 7 pm. Live music, food, and activities will be offered until sundown when the movies will begin. For movie titles and more information check the calendar here.

Saturday, June 10



Summer Sip & Art Walk. A non-refundable ticket purchase reserves a commemorative Summer Sip glass which serves as a pass to sample a variety of special cocktails offered by participating retailers during a stroll of Brenham’s Historic Downtown District. Pick up a glass at participating Brenham businesses or buy a ticket for from the Brenham Visitor Center for $25 in person, or $30 online. Ticket prices will rise to $35 on the day of the event. Ticketholders can collect souvenir glasses on the day of the event beginning 2 pm at the Brenham Court House gazebo. The event runs until 7 pm. Find the participating vendor list at here.

Performing fun at Festival Hill’s Summer Festival Institute

June 10 – July 16

52nd Round Top Music Festival. Six weeks of performances by student musicians and teachers at Festival Hill in Round Top. Visit the website for day passes, performance dates and times. All concerts will take place at 248 Jaster Road, Round Top. Check here for performance schedule and tickets.

Saturdays in July

Hot Nights Cool Tunes. Begins July 8 with free live performances by a variety of artists. Concerts begin at 7 pm each Saturday at the Courthouse Square in downtown Brenham. Classic cars shown by the Stray Katz Car Club will be parked on Alamo St. Check here for vendor info and the show schedule.

Tuesday, July 4

Round Top Rifle Association Fourth of July Parade. Join the community for its 173rd July 4th celebration. Festivities begin at the Rifle Hall at 10 am with a cannon blast followed by a parade of handmade floats, antique cars and tractors, fire engines, trail riders and longhorn cattle – all led by a brass band. The parade also ends at the Rifle Hall, where association members will serve a barbecue feast followed by more music and dancing. For more information and to register for the parade, visit here.

Round Top’s Fourth of July Parade is all about patriotic fun

September 16 – October 21

Second Biennial Fayetteville Clay Invitational. Red & White Gallery highlights the clay creations of more than 14 artists from San Antonio, San Marcos, Wimberley, New Braunfels, Blanco, Kyle and Fayetteville. Exhibit opening Saturday, September 16, 4 to 7 pm. 102 W. Main, Fayetteville. Find out more, here.

October 12 – 29

Round Top Fall Antiques + Design Show. Hundreds of dealers and thousands of buyers and collectors descend upon our little 24-mile stretch of Texas Highway 237. Stay tuned here for show updates and news.