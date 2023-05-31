Market Hill is doubling its retail space by fleshing out a second plot of land adjacent to the original shopping venue with a new building scheduled to open in time for the Fall 2023 Round Top Antiques + Design Show.

“We had a lot of demand for more space and a big response to the new building,” Market Hill owner and vendor Paul Michael says. Michael tells RoundTop.com that the second Market Hill venue has already been completely rented out for the upcoming fall show scheduled for October 12 through October 29.

Seeing double. The new Market Hill building (at left) is a mirror image of the original (Photo by Jordan Geibel)

The new 125,000-square-foot space is a mirror image of the original Market Hill structure with a few changes. Unlike the original Market Hill venue, the breezeways in the new building are glassed in and can be closed off during uncooperative weather. That is the direct result of a lesson learned from the original structure.

The new building is taking shape at Market Hill in Round Top. (Photo by Jordan Geibel)

Some showrooms in both buildings will be open year-round, while others are set to be seasonal. During the Round Top Antique + Design Shows, the second building will also have its own restaurant and bar. Parking also has been doubled to accommodate the new structure.

The vendors for the new building have not been revealed yet. Check out Market Hill’s website for updates as the build continues.