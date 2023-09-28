Luxury lodging entrepreneurs John Cone and Greg Fourticq of Red Antler Bungalows have expanded their hospitality empire with the purchase of Round Top’s first and only local liquor and wine store Pop-A-Top Bottle Shop Too. Pop-A-Top will be renamed Round Top Liquor Shop. And that’s just the start of the ambitious changes.

The Henkel Square package store is undergoing a remodel from Round Top Farmhouses that will see the addition of a tasting room for wine and liquor sampling events, with posh seating, a coffee bar, Wi-Fi access and a TV. All centered around being able to host wholesale clients.

There’s also a new storage space to accommodate an expanded selection of top-shelf liquors and fine wines for wholesale purchase by area restaurants and bars. A new backdoor entrance will make the shop accessible from the parking lot for easily carting off orders big and small.

Cocktail-worthy grab-and-go snacks also will be offered in-store through a partnership with Henkel Square neighbor and charcuterie specialists The Little Cheese Shop. But perhaps the most important new offering of all — by Texas standards — is ice.

Don’t feel like leaving your cozy rental for snacks and drink supplies after a long day of antiques shopping in Round Top? Delivery service is available for orders of $100 or more.

John Cone and Greg Fourticq of Red Antler Bungalows and Round Top Liquor Shop

Fourticq and Cone are in the process of rebranding the store as Round Top Liquor Shop. A grand opening with all its new offerings is expected by mid-November. Pop-A-Top will remain open during the remodel from 11 am to 7 pm Thursdays through Saturdays.

Those hours will expand to Tuesdays through Saturdays, post-remodel, as Round Top Liquor Shop emerges.