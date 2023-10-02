Heather Goldman of Heather Benjamin Jewelry will host an elevated hat jewelry adornment event at The Halles during the Round Top Fall 2023 Antiques & Design Show. The event will feature modern Western style hats by Wohali and Goldman’s celebrated line of hat jewelry including hat pins, jeweled hat slides, hat bands and more.

“It feels like a privilege to support people in honoring their story and expressing their life journey on their hat with jewelry,” says Goldman, noting that the hat event at The Halles will be an intimate experience, with limited appointments available. You can find tickets to the exclusive event, scheduled for October 23 from 9 am to noon, here.

Feast on a delicious breakfast and sip on an espresso martini, or green juice catered by Country Sunshine. Special gifts and exclusive offers are available only at this event. Heather Benjamin and Wohali’s shared commitment to artisanal quality and handmade heirloom pieces will impress you. Walk away from this special event with your beautifully adorned hat in hand, ready to share your story with the world without saying a word.

Bring in your own hat to be reimagined, or select a new customized hat from Heather Benjamin’s hat jewelry collaboration with Wohali. Wohali will shape and sculpt each hat to perfection before hat jewelry is added. During the event only, a special discounted rate will be offered on Heather Benjamin Hat Jewelry x Wohali collaboration pieces.

Additionally, the new and one-of-a-kind Heather Benjamin Horizon Hat Bands will be available on these collaborative hat jewelry pieces.

Custom adornments: Choose your jewelry and other materials to create a one-of-a-kind hat design with expert guidance from jewelry designer Heather Goldman

Goldman’s love of travel and the natural world is evident in her jewelry designs which focus on the animal kingdom, celestial, and terrestrial themes. Her designs are inspired by rituals, symbols and narratives observed during her worldly travels. Cultural diversity, rustic elegance, anthropology and photography are the principles and passions that guide the designer’s worldview and creative process at the deepest levels.

“Over the past 22 years, I built my business on honoring mother nature and worldly design by showcasing the beauty that surrounds us,” Goldman says of her soulful designs. “Many of my designs begin as hand-carved miniature lifelike sculptures featuring members of the animal kingdom.”

Currently, her most beloved pieces are birds of prey and celestial pieces, “Combining power and magic on each hat design.”

Heather Benjamin Jewelry is focused on ethically sourced materials and other natural elements such as fossils, shells, stones, shed antlers, and cruelty-free bones. Her collection is completely handmade by generational artisans in Bali, where Goldman spends several months of the year working with her team of carvers and metalsmiths who translate her visions into reality. The traditional artisanship of Bali is central to the HB aesthetic. Bali – where the line is conceived and crafted – is also Heather’s second home and creative universe. It is through a deep collaboration with her Balinese team of artisans that her truly unique vision comes to life.

Beauty and versatility: A Heather Benjamin jeweled hat band doubles as a necklace

The hat jewelry line evolved from Goldman’s timeless collection of body jewelry including rings, earrings, necklaces and bracelets, which have been picked up by several well-known luxury retailers including Neiman Marcus, Nordstrom, Fred Segal, Kemo Sabe, ABC Carpet and Home, Kuhl-Linscomb and Fortnum & Mason. Notably, her pieces have been worn by celebrities like Oprah, Blake Lively, Halle Berry, Morgan Freeman and Serena Williams – to name a few – for magazine cover shoots and special events.

Outside of the hat jewelry adornment event, you can visit Heather Benjamin Jewelry daily at The Halles from October 14 to 28 to see her one-of-a-kind pieces. Proceeds from Heather Benjamin Jewelry purchases support conservation efforts worldwide, a cause near and dear to Goldman’s heart, through regular contributions to Wildlife Action Network. Can’t make it out to the fall show? Shop Heather Benjamin Jewelry online, here.

