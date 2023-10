Round Top’s 23,000 square foot “must-shop,” McLaren’s is a treasure trove for any shopper. With pieces ranging in size from delicate English china to colossal antique doors, it’s alluring for designers, shop owners, and architects and those looking for a little something special to bring home from Texas’ iconic antique market. Coinciding with their 10th anniversary in Round Top, McLaren’s is unveiling even more shopping space in the lower field just steps below their 20,000 square foot showroom.

Founded by the late Sean McLaren more than 40 years ago, he owned and operated stores in England and Texas for decades before transitioning to selling at America’s two largest antique markets; Round Top and Brimfield, Massachusetts. Over the past 10 years, Round Top became McLaren’s headquarters. The global importer features antique and reclaimed pieces for a highly sought after and sustainable look. Their reclaimed-wood tables are unparalleled. English born and bred, McLaren’s utilizes a vast wealth of residential and industrial buildings in the UK to save the precious timbers from 150+ year-old buildings that are currently being demolished. These beautiful, reclaimed timbers become kitchen islands and tables (ranging in size from six feet to an awe-inspiring 22 feet) are all handcrafted at the McLaren’s workshop in England to ensure no two pieces are ever the same and the beauty of the patina of the wood shines through.

Customers quickly find themselves wanting to build a house (or remodel) when they lay eyes on the doors. McLaren’s is known for their “hall of doors,” positioned one after another to form a hall through the building. Customers often mistake them for a hall of mirrors, then upon realization become mesmerized by each door’s individual character, design, shape, and patina. McLaren’s boasts one of the widest variety of door collections in Round Top. Along with the doors, you’ll find French furniture, Spanish wine pots, English dishes, Indian architectural pieces, and Italian leather chairs as well as fabulous chandeliers.

McLaren’s is rooted in a love of travel, architecture, and history. Combining those loves with a passion for furniture, the McLaren family spends their time between shows exploring the world, hand-picking unique and interesting interiors to offer an enormous variety of antique, industrial, and architectural furnishings from around the globe – all designed, sourced, and hand-picked by the McLaren family, with Sean’s wife Helen at the helm of it all.

When not in Round Top for the seasonal antique shows or traveling the globe, the McLaren’s make their home in France, where they scour the countryside for the crème de la crème of French antiques.

Take your photo in McLaren’s photo (telephone) booth and post it to your Instagram or Facebook story and tag them for 10% off your purchase during the Fall Antiques + Design Show.

McLaren’s Antiques & Interiors is open every day 8 am – 6 pm now through October 31. Stop by at 1745 N. State Highway 237 (look for the English telephone boxes). Visit their website, here, and follow them on Instagram and Facebook.