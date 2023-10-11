Thousands of people flock to Round Top from all over the world each season for the Round Top Antiques + Design Show. Many of them are in need of a place to rest their heads for a night or two. The resulting lodging explosion has created the need for more beds and furniture pieces that are not only beautiful, but built to withstand the wear and tear of commercial use.

Enter Worthen Furniture. Founded in 1975, the legacy furniture company will be showcasing ten of its custom, made-to-order bed styles, along with its collection of custom benches and tables at The Farmstead at The Compound from October 14 to 28.

1 3 Worthen Furniture will showcase its handmade iron and brass beds and more at The Compound this fall. 2 3 Worthen Furniture will showcase its handmade iron and brass beds and more at The Compound this fall. 3 3 Worthen Furniture will showcase its handmade iron and brass beds and more at The Compound this fall.

Formerly known as Brass Beds of Virginia, Worthen Furniture hand crafts custom iron and brass beds, as well as furniture and accessories at its Richmond, Virginia factory. Rooted in the belief that “great design always stays in style,” the company’s timeless designs have been a go-to for the country’s best designers, hoteliers and home decorating enthusiasts for generations.

“We believe furniture should last not just for a lifetime, but for generations,” says Kimberly Bostain, director of sales and development. “Each piece from our factory is a work of art handmade by some of the country’s most skilled artisans using hundreds-of-years-old techniques.”

All of the Worthen’s bed and furniture pieces are made by hand. As such, lead times are typically four to eight weeks. The company further prides itself on the fact that its beds are not only built to last, but also effortless to maintain. With a rail system made entirely of iron, each bed can support more than 1000 pounds. Dovetail framing eliminates the need for screws, nuts, and bolts, and a simple interlocking system makes installation easy and ensures lasting stability.

At Worthen Furniture, every piece is made to order. The company can modify the headboard, footboard, canopy and frame heights to meet the specifications of your space. It also offers custom finials and finishes, including color matches. Its artisans can fabricate completely bespoke products, for which the company offers a lifetime guarantee. Hospitality buybacks and trade program discounts are just a few of the perks of working with Worthen.

1 1 Worthen Furniture will showcase its handmade iron and brass beds and more at The Compound this fall.

Worthen furniture pieces are featured in some of the most esteemed hotels and luxury rental properties in the nation. You can find its custom beds at The Georges hotel in Lexington, Virginia, The Atlantic Inn at Block Island, Rhode Island, The Green Market Farm in Nantucket, and several luxury Airbnbs in Fredericksburg, Texas, just to name a few.

The company also recently featured its custom products in the Cashiers Designer Showhouse in North Carolina, and the Richmond Symphony League Designer House. Worthen will also have a custom piece featured in the upcoming Kips Bay Decorator Showhouse in Dallas, and is currently working on custom canopies for a high end hotel project in Fort Worth.

Visit Worthen Furniture at The Compound this fall to see these beautiful pieces for yourself and learn more about the company’s expanding trade program for designers, homeowners and hoteliers. Worthen stands ready to partner with new clients to create custom pieces and add new and exciting collections to its list of product offerings.