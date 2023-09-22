There’s more to Round Top than just shopping for antiques and other treasures. We’ve compiled a list of upcoming special events, both during the upcoming Fall 2023 Antiques + Design Show and beyond. Tickets for special events sell out fast, so be sure to make your reservations early at the links provided if you want to go to something.

October

Through October 21

Saturdays, 10 am to 4 pm, and by appointment; artists’ talk on Sunday, October 8, 3 pm: Red & White Gallery’s second Fayetteville Clay Invitational. Presenting 12 Texas talents from San Antonio, San Marcus, Wimberley and Fayetteville who have a way with clay. This includes JoLea Arcidiacono, Danville Chadbourne, Mary Fischer, Bridget Hauser, Gaye Lynn Hodgson, Michael Hodgson, Cecy Holcomb, Pat Johnson, Lebeth Lammers, Billy Ray Mangham, Jamie Wade and Jess Wade.

Learn more here.

Hat maker Teressa Foglia has a full slate of events happening at The Horseshoe this season. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Thursday, October 12 to 29

All day: Haunted House Halloween Exhibit. Spooky fun awaits at the Chicken Ranch in Warrenton, where an epic haunted house is being prepared with all things vintage and antique. Entry is free. Go here for a sneak peek, and to stay up to date on details for a late night costume event.

Friday, October 13

6 pm to 9 pm: Sip and Shop at Market Hill. This is the debut of the new building Market Hill 2. Book dinner at the recently refreshed Duo Modern restaurant and peruse new vendors Shabby Slips, Tiffany Farha Designs, M. Naeve and more. Go here to find the full vendor list.

Friday to Sunday, October 13 to 15

Noon to 6 pm: Opening weekend with Teressa Foglia at The Horseshoe. Custom hat making from Teressa Foglia, live music, a tequila bar from Casa Del Sol, free-flowing Hampton Water Rosé. Learn more about Teressa Foglia, and view her entire Round Top schedule of events here.

Saturday, October 14

6 pm to 9 pm: Dinner in the Hayfield at Blue Hills. Sunset dinner by chef Victor Torres of Houston restaurant Eloise Nichols. Tickets cost $175 to $250; VIP tickets includes an artisan bag filled with Blue Hills finds. Get tickets here.

Blue Hills will host three Dinner in the Hayfield events this season.

Sunday, October 15

5 pm to 8 pm: Neon Moon Kick Off Party at the Ranch at Bader Ranch. Welcoming custom boot maker Miron Crosby. Live music and drinks. Bites created by chef in residence Nick Middleton Pacheco of Y Comida, who will also host a four-course dinner each night of the show.

Learn more and make dinner reservations here.

6:30 pm to 9:30 pm: Starry Night Dinner with Round Top Cooking Channel, hosted by Sapana and Southern Beasts. Benefiting Fayetteville Community Center & Performance Theater. Tickets coming soon to sapanadreams.com and southernbeasts.com.

Wednesday, October 18

All day: She Has Hope Shopping Day with Sapana. Ten percent of all Sapana purchases will benefit She Has Hope. Followed by late-night shopping at Southern Beasts and Sapana with live music until 10 pm.

Thursday, October 19

7:30 pm till late: Bandits and Bandoliers: A Vintage Western Wear Fashion Show at The 303. Vintage clothing curated by presenter Pixie and the Moon Vintage. Special guests. Stay up to date on this event here.

7:30 pm to 11:30 pm: Western Vintage Fashion Show at Cisco Village. Original, handmade, upcycled and vintage clothing and accessories from Round Top vendors. Cocktails from the Crown Bar. Live music from Johnny Falstaff. Benefiting Festival Hill Gardens & Grounds committee. Go here for more info and tickets.

Friday, October 20

5 pm to 6:30 pm: The Future of Building in the Next Gen Building Center at The Halles. Moderated by Michael Cain, president and executive producer at M3 Films; produced by What Matters, documentary filmmaker Melina McKinnon Cain. Featured speakers include Tim Lankau, CEO of Hive3D Builders and Brent Jackson, CEO of HiFAB Modular Homes. You can find more info here.

6 pm to 9 pm: Dinner in the Hayfield at Blue Hills. Presented by Unsubscribed. Sunset dinner by chef Victor Torres of Houston restaurant Eloise Nichols. Live music and dancing. Tickets $175 to $250; VIP tickets include an artisan tote filled with unique gifts. Get tickets here.

7 pm till midnight: Denverado’s 80s Night Dance Party at Zapp Hall. Eighties attire encouraged but not required. Get more details here.

Denverado takes the stage at last season’s Round Top Runway fashion show event at the Round Top Dance Hall (photo by Jordan Geibel)

7 pm to 10 pm: The Round Top Runway by The 550 Market. Fashion show at Round Top Dance Hall with music from Western swing group Western Jelly and a parade of couture Western wear from anchoring retailer Rockabilly Baroness, Tres Outlaws Boot Company, Viva Denverado, Eleven11 Leather Designs, Round Top Rounders, Pat Dhanke, Modern Marla and more. Stay up to date here.

Saturday, October 21

9 am to 6 pm: Inaugural Makers & Growers Market at The Halles. Don’t miss The Jersey Barnyard’s pumpkin patch. Get more info here.

6 pm to 11 pm: Haunted Honkytonk Prom. A cultural phenomenon returns with a spooky seasonal theme. Don your best vintage prom wear and get ready for a magical evening in the Texas countryside. Featuring music from Two Tons Of Steel, Rio Tripiano and Jamie Marie Patek. Get tickets here.

6 pm to 11 pm: Gary P. Nunn performs at Round Top Dance Hall at The 550 Market. Risky Liver opens. Hear the composer of the Lone Star anthem London Homesick Blues. Doors open at 6 pm; showtime is at 8 pm. Purchase tickets here.

6 pm to 9 pm: Royers Cafe + Copper Cane Wines & Provisions dinner at Drift & Holler. Featuring Belle Glos pinot noir. Get tickets here.

Saturday and Sunday, October 21 and 22

All day: Texas Arts & Music Festival. Downtown Brenham is transformed into an art mecca with live art demonstrations, bands and street food. Get more details here.

Sunday, October 22

8:30 am to 6 pm: Royers Pie Haven Pop-Up at The Arbors. Benefiting Tara Royers’ Gather n’ Grace nonprofit after an early-morning church service with light bites, coffee and live music in the center corridor. Go here for more information.

6 pm to 9 pm: Designer Dinner by A Fare Extraordinaire honoring Lela Rose at The Halles. One of the most anticipated events during the shows, Designer Dinner at The Halles is a multi-course, Mediterranean-themed seated dinner. Tickets are $165 plus tax. You can get tickets here.

Monday, October 23

9 am to 6 pm: Opening day at The Original Round Top Antiques Fair, aka the Big Red Barn. VIP early shopping from 9 am to 1 pm. General admission entry begins at 1 pm and continues through the end of the show at 4 pm Saturday, October 28. Open 9 am to 5 pm the rest of the week. Get tickets here.

Meet designer Lela Rose at The Halles this season

5 pm to 6:30 pm: Meet designer Lela Rose at The Halles for an illustrated talk and book signing of Rose’s Fresh Air Affairs: Entertaining with Style in the Great Outdoors. There also will be wine and cocktails and a chance to shop her pop-up. Get more info here.

6 to 9 pm: Art for a Cause hosted by The Arbors. Benefiting veterans of the American Legion. Live painting demonstrations, music performances, food and wine, silent art auction. Cocktails from the Ellis Motel bar. Get more info here.

11 am to 7 pm: Shop national designers gathered by Teressa Foglia at The Horseshoe. Including LoveShackFancy, Samantha Knight Fine Jewelry, Chefanie, Lingua Franca and Tyler Hays Wild Art. Live music and an open bar from 4 pm to 6 pm. Find out more and make hat customization appointments here.

6 to 9 pm: Royers Cafe + Caymus Vineyards Dinner at Zapp Hall. The taste of Round Top plus Caymus wine pairings. Get tickets here.

Tuesday, October 24:

8 am: Tuesday Morning Tailgate at Marburger Farm. Complimentary coffee, mimosas and shopping in historic buildings along the promenade until official show opening at 9 am. The $125 premium admission ticket includes early admission, premium parking and surprises. Purchase tickets at the gate or in advance here.

11 am to 4 pm: Marburger & Mimosas. Party at Teressa Foglia at The Horseshoe on Marburger Farm Antique Show opening day. Get more info here.

Noon till late: Shopping Shindig at Bader Ranch. All-day shopping extravaganza, open to the public. From 5 pm to 8 pm, chef in residence Nick Middleton of Pacheco of Y Comida restaurant hosts a special dinner with his greatest hits such as brisket confit, crème fraiche and caviar focaccia. Get dinner tickets here.

Katy Bader and Kristin Light of Sissy Light will welcome a fashionable cast of vendors and the incredible cuisine of Y Comida to Bader Ranch again this fall.

5 pm to 9 pm: Sip & Shop at The Halles. Elevated pop-up bazaar with jewelry, custom-made fashion, accessories and more. Find a full vendor list here. Sponsored by Nan & Co. Properties – Andrea Riebeling.

6 pm to 9 pm: Dinner in the Hayfield at Blue Hills. Sunset dinner by chef Victor Torres of Houston restaurant Eloise Nichols. Tickets $175 to $250; VIP tickets include an artisan bag filled with special finds. Get tickets here.

Wednesday, October 25

6:30 pm to 9:30 pm: Magnolia Society Dinner at Southern Beasts and Sapana. Tickets coming soon to sapanadreams.com, and southernbeasts.com.

Thursday, October 26

6 pm: Vendor Halloween Costume Contest. Spooky fun at The Arbors with campfire, s’mores, drinks and live music for all. Costumes are optional for shoppers. Find the full schedule of events for The Arbors here.

7 pm to midnight: Apocalyptic Disco: Beyond Thunderdome Alley. Prom at Zapp Hall, themed in honor of recently departed rock legend Tina Turner. Get more details here.

Jewelry designer Kendra Scott will roll back into town with her Yellow Rose collection at Junk Gypsy again this fall. (Photo by Jose Rodríguez)

Friday, October 27

6 pm to 10 pm: Yellow Rose by Kendra Scott Tiny Home Shopping Event at Junk Gypsy. Music by Bri Bagwell and the Rocky Mountain Bandits, barbeque tacos and cocktails from Goode Co., fashion show with Sherri Hill. Follow along for all the fall show fun at Junk Gypsy here.

November

Friday to Sunday, November 3 to 5

Round Top Wine Fest. Live music and wine dinner on Friday; Round Top Wine Trail on Saturday, beginning at 11 am; Sunday brunches at participating restaurants. Wines curated by Pop-A-Top Bottle Shop Too. It all benefits Round Top Area Chamber of Commerce. Get more details here.

Friday to Sunday, November 17 to 19

Theatre in the Dark: The Roles of the Human Voice. Festival Hill’s Annual Theatre Forum with lectures, demonstrations, workshops and more. Performances for students by soprano Julia Fox and voice-over actor and puppeteer Paul Liberti. Meals will be served in the Victorian-style Menke House dining hall with an open-air lunch on Saturday in the Menke gardens. Public presentation on the main stage November 19. Learn more here.

November 30 through December 17

7 pm Thursdays, 8 pm Fridays and Saturdays, 2 pm Sundays: Ken Ludwig’s The Game’s Afoot at Brenham Unity Theater. Jimmy Phillips directs the holiday-themed murder mystery set in the late 1930s. Get tickets here.

December

Friday, December 1

10 am to 7 pm: Jingle Bell Market at the Ant Street Inn, Brenham. A day of holiday shopping fun at the historic hotel with crafts and treats from local vendors. Best yet, it’s free to get in. Get the details here.

Saturday, December 2

3 pm to 9 pm: Round Top Lighted Christmas Parade. An event-filled day that kicks off with holiday shopping all over town and ends with a parade of vehicles bedecked with lights. Live music, food and drinks. Join the fun and register your vehicle for the parade here.

Saturday, December 9

Noon to 4 pm: Annual Homes Tour in Fayetteville. Homes and locations to be announced. Keep posted and find out where to get tickets here.

Noon to 4 pm: Christmas at Winedale. Mid-19th-century reenactments and demonstrations including wagon and hayrides, mini-horse carriages, spinners, weavers, woodcarvers, quilters, a blacksmith, period music, crafts for children and more. Free. Find out more here.

The Nutcracker at Festival Hill is a Round Top holiday tradition. (Photo by Chris Pierre Bachman)

4 pm: Round Top Festival Institute presents Tchaikovsky’s The Nutcracker Ballet Celebrating Ovation Ballet Company’s 14th season at Festival Hill. One performance only. Get tickets here.

6 pm to 7:30 pm: Country Christmas and Lighted Parade in Fayetteville. Shopping, dining and caroling on the square. Parade begins at 6 pm. Santa and Christmas tree decorating contest at the firehouse. Crafts and activities for children at ARTS. Learn more here.