More than 220 guests gathered at Windy Knoll for the Round Top Family Library’s annual Wrangler’s Gala, which exceeded fundraising projections by 20 percent. That is enough to fund the critical Texas library’s operations for six months.

“The Wrangler’s Gala is our largest event and it raises fundamental operating funds to keep the library open, including funding for utilities, maintenance on our five buildings, computer systems, insurance, landscaping and more,” gala co-chair Julie Wantland says.

“Our goal this year was to raise enough to fund four months of operating expenses and because of the generosity of our community, we exceeded that goal by realizing an additional two months of funding.”

1 4 The Wrangler’s Gala had a yellow rose theme this season (Photo by Chris Bachman) 2 4 The Wrangler’s Gala had a yellow rose theme this season (Photo by Chris Bachman) 3 4 Dinner, including a fruit and cheese table was catered by Celebrations Catering (Photo by Chris Bachman) 4 4 The Whiskey and Wine wall was a popular opportunity to support the library (Photo by Chris Bachman)

The yellow rose themed event began with a cocktail hour set to music by Nathan Hinojosa and the Spicy Loops. Attendees socialized while viewing items up for bid for both the live and silent auctions, sponsored book purchases through the Adopt-A-Book program and put their names in the hat for raffle items.

The Whiskey and Wine Wall filled with dozens of bottles of highly-sought-after California cabernets and rare French wines — some valued as much as $450 — sold out before dinner began. Bottles for the wall were generously donated by Friends of the Library, Bob and Lisa Van Hoecke of Carmine, and Round Top restauranteurs JB and Jamie Royer.

“The energy and buzz surrounding the gala was palpable even before the event started,” Round Top Family Library executive director Craig Moreau says. “Our cherished patrons are excited about all of the new programs we are offering.

“And they love our increased communications through traditional and social media we’ve undertaken in the last several months.”

1 6 Jenn Diehl Broadbent enjoying the auction fun at the Round Top Family Library Wrangler’s Gala. (Photo by Chris Bachman) 2 6 Suzanne Ellis, gala co-chair, raising her paddle during auction fun at the Round Top Family Library Wrangler’s Gala. (Photo by Chris Bachman) 3 6 Auction fun at the Round Top Family Library Wrangler’s Gala. (Photo by Chris Bachman) 4 6 Sophia and Owen Massey bidding at the Round Top Family Library Wrangler’s Gala. (Photo by Chris Bachman) 5 6 Judith Vincent gets in on the bidding action at the Round Top Family Library Wrangler’s Gala. (Photo by Chris Bachman) 6 6 Grand prize raffle winner Betty Pior is announced at the Round Top Family Library Wrangler’s Gala. (Photo by Chris Bachman)

Following the cocktail hour, guests settled in at their tables for a gourmet meal featuring beef tenderloin, skewers of poached shrimp, rebaked potatoes, asparagus and an overflowing cheese and fruit table catered by Susan Kuehler and Mike McCathern of La Grange’s Celebrations Catering.

The first table to be served dinner was chosen via live auction for a coveted tapestry creation by local artist Mary Lou Marks of Southern Beasts. Meanwhile, locals Rob Rosenbaum and wife Linda O’Neal were revealed as the first to win one of three firearms raffled off at the event.

Following dinner, Lance Swigert of S3 One Goal Auction proceeded with a 10-item live auction that peaked with a record-breaking bid submitted by Joan and Jerry Herring of Fayetteville’s Red and White Gallery. Their offer won them a stay at a vacation home in San Miguel de Allende, Mexico donated by Round Top locals Melissa Roberts and Mark Eversole.

1 19 Jamie and Craig Moreau (Photo by Chris Bachman) 2 19 Kathy and Dale Young (Photo by Chris Bachman) 3 19 Julie Wantland, Jan Hughes, Jane Wood, Stephanie Jamison 4 19 David Ewers, Windy Knoll owner Terry Giles, Joan and Jerry Herring (Photo by Chris Bachman) 5 19 Janet and Richard Schmidt (Photo by Chris Bachman) 6 19 Rob Rosenbaum and Linda O’Neal (Photo by Chris Bachman) 7 19 Courtney and JJ Barton (Photo by Chris Bachman) 8 19 Mark and Katrina Elvig (Photo by Chris Bachman) 9 19 Vicki Velarde and Lenny Dalton (Photo by Chris Bachman) 10 19 Auctioneer Lance Swigert and his ring man, Patrick ‘Doc’ Breen, and Sandy Flint (Photo by Chris Bachman) 11 19 Lisa and Rob Gillette (Photo by Chris Bachman) 12 19 Emily Siemsglusz, Brandy Burns, Keelia Ritch (Photo by Chris Bachman) 13 19 John and Patricia Terry (Photo by Chris Bachman) 14 19 David Walther, Amy Bone, John Walker (Photo by Chris Bachman) 15 19 Shannon Woods Riser and Murphy Yates (Photo by Chris Bachman) 16 19 Lisa and Bob Van Hoecke (Photo by Chris Bachman) 17 19 Melissa Roberts and Linda Plant (Photo by Chris Bachman) 18 19 Father Bill Miller and Lenny Dalton (Photo by Chris Bachman) 19 19 Joan Herring and Wendy Burks (Photo by Chris Bachman)

Another high point of the evening was an emotional testimony shared by library board member Emily Leitko Seimsglusz. Seimsglusz has been visiting the library since childhood and shared how it helped shape her life and now the lives of her own children through its story time events, after school programs and more.

Find out more about the library’s ever-growing list of offerings for children and adults including yoga, adult education classes like photography and wine making, family game day and much more by going here.