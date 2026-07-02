Kim Rolland and Kathy Young at Derby Day Dinner at Red Antler

Derby Day may be a new tradition in Round Top. The hats are big, the bourbon pours are generous, and the celebration finds its way back to supporting the community. Red Antler owners John Cone and Greg Fourticq Jr. gave the Derby a philanthropic stage, hosting the inaugural Run for the Roses Derby Day Dinner in support of the Round Top Family Library. By the end of the night, the event had raised over $13,000 for one of the town’s most treasured institutions.

1 15 Greg Fourticq, Kathy Young, Sofia Massey, John Cone (Photo by Heather Robards) 2 15 Kathy Young, Kim Rolland, Shanna Schannen (Photo by Heather Robards) 3 15 John Cone (Photo by Heather Robards) 4 15 Cale and Kendall Kobza (Photo by Heather Robards) 5 15 Owen and Sofia Massey (Photo by Heather Robards) 6 15 (Photo by Heather Robards) 7 15 Blade and Bow Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey f(Photo by Heather Robards) 8 15 Penny and Paul Layne (Photo by Heather Robards) 9 15 Kasey Massey, Kim and Richard Rolland, Mark Massey (Photo by Heather Robards) 10 15 Mint julep and Kathy Young (Photo by Heather Robards) 11 15 Cindy Earthman, Sissy Lappin (Photo by Heather Robards) 12 15 Denise Jacobs, Frank Hillbolt, Pam Langford (Photo by Heather Robards) 13 15 Bob Moore, Rebecca Moore Pletz, Elizabeth and Will Galtney (Photo by Heather Robards) 14 15 Caymus Cabernet Sauvignon (Photo by Heather Robards) 15 15 Johna and Judd Watts (Photo by Heather Robards)

All arrived in their Derby best, with colorful fascinators, seersucker jackets, and floral dresses bringing another burst of color to the James Cabana at Red Antler Bungalows. The setting overflowed with lush roses — both climbing outside and in bouquets indoors, poolside cocktails, and ideal spring temperatures.

The evening began on the patio, where Mike Stroup played live bluegrass music as guests gathered with mint juleps served in commemorative Derby cups, poured by Red Antler favorite bartender Edwin Mares. Blade & Bow Whiskey provided its signature bourbons throughout cocktail hour, while Caymus Vineyards kept glasses filled with its celebrated wines. Royers Cafe made rounds with shrimp bruschetta and bacon-wrapped dates before everyone settled in for the four-course dinner.

The atmosphere felt less like a formal fundraiser and more like an intimate dinner party, one where nearly every guest knew someone across the table. That sense of familiarity has long been part of the appeal of Round Top gatherings, and Cone and Fourticq have become known for creating exactly that kind of welcoming environment, with thoughtful hospitality that's made Red Antler a cherished destination.

A raffle kept the energy high between courses, with prizes including a stay at Red Antler and gifts from Royer's, all supporting Round Top Family Library and the free programs it provides for children, families, and lifelong learners throughout the Round Top community.

For a first-year event, the Run for the Roses Derby Day Dinner felt remarkably established, equal parts neighborhood gathering, elegant dinner party, and charitable fundraiser. It's hard to imagine it won't become a fixture on Round Top's social calendar for years to come.

Spotted: Sofia and Owen Massey, Kim and Richard Rolland, Andrew Echols, Will and Elizabeth Galtney, Bob Moore, Cindy Earthman, Sissy Lappin, Kathy and Dale Young, Amy Bone, Rebecca Moore Pletz, Denise Jacobs, Frank Hillbolt, Pam Lankford, Kasey and Mark Massey, Susan Ketterer, Johna and Judd Watts, Shanna and Rob Schannen, Kim and Richard Rolland, Penny and Paul Layne, Wendy Burks, Lisa Cone, and Cale and Kendall Kobza.